Veritonic Revolutionizes Advertising Insights with Brand Lift Measurement for Baked-In Audio Ads

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio analytics and research platform, announced today that clients can measure the performance of embedded or ‘baked-in’ audio ads via pixel-based brand lift measurement upon listener exposure to the ad. Unlike other audio measurement providers, Veritonic’s industry-leading brand lift solution does not rely on forced exposure approaches for the measurement of embedded ads, providing clients with transparent, and unparalleled insight into the true impact of baked-in ads.





Veritonic’s diversified approaches to audio measurement provides clients with a significant advantage, enabling them to measure and glean actionable insights around the performance of baked-in ads, OTA, and low-impression campaigns, and more accurately and confidently.

“Veritonic’s Brand Lift study helped us confirm our performance campaign was also helping to improve our brand metrics,” said Thad Smith, Global Lead, Employer Brand at Indeed. “The Veritonic team’s collaboration on methodology with our Brand Science and Growth team helped give us confidence in the results and enabled us to move forward quickly with additional planning for audio channels.”

Veritonic’s built-for-audio measurement solutions including Brand Lift and Attribution allow advertisers to leverage a single pixel to gauge full-funnel performance, including reach, impressions, CTA efficacy, and more.

“As the audio and podcast advertising landscape continues to evolve, it’s critical that advertisers have the measurement data they need to support the ongoing evolution of their audio strategies,” said Scott Simonelli, Founder and CEO of Veritonic. “We strive to provide our clients with full-funnel, apples-to-apples measurement for all of their audio endeavors, and the measurement of baked-in audio ads on actual exposure is a critical component of that commitment.”

The exclusive provider of independent and holistic audio data and analytics, the Veritonic platform is supporting the audio strategies of leading brands, agencies, and platforms around the world. For more information about Veritonic’s advanced audio measurement capabilities, visit www.veritonic.com or contact sales@veritonic.com.

About Veritonic



World-renowned brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms rely on Veritonic’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform to research, test, and measure the ROI of their audio assets and campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign. The resulting insight enables clients to gain confidence in their audio investment, mitigate risk through optimization, and increase their return as they engage consumers with compelling audio experiences.

