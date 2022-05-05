Veritonic Launches Audio-First Attribution Solution to Measure Ad Performance Across Apps, Hosting Platforms, and Listening Devices

Attribution helps brands quantify the impact of audio ads, as the latest component of Veritonic’s Full-Funnel Campaign Performance suite

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform, announced today the launch of its audio Attribution solution, helping brands track and measure audio ad performance across any app, hosting platform or listening device. A key component of Veritonic’s audio research and analytics platform, Attribution helps advertisers better understand the impact of their audio creative and gain actionable insights that further the ROI on their advertising dollars.

“As advertising dollars increasingly flow into audio, brands need the assurance that only Veritonic’s end-to-end measurement and analytics can provide,” said Scott Simonelli, chief executive officer of Veritonic. “Attribution is the perfect addition to our platform of audio research and measurement solutions, providing data-driven advertisers, brands, and agencies with the tools and insights they need to optimize their campaigns for greater ROI.”

Attribution is part of Veritonic’s suite of Campaign Performance tools which also includes Brand Lift. The preeminent combination provides companies with independent, full-funnel campaign performance data on top-of-the-funnel branding initiatives through bottom-of-the-funnel conversions and transactions.

Veritonic’s Attribution solution enables users to glean actionable insights on how audio is driving action on a given landing page, including site visits, cart activity, transaction data, and more. Through an intuitive and interactive dashboard, brands can determine which publisher and specific ads had the highest impact, then use that data to optimize ad performance.

“Advertisers are seeking greater granularity in tracking performance outcomes and Veritonic’s independence and trusted stance in audio research and measurement is well positioned to contribute to the growth of the audio and podcast advertising industry,” said Chris Bowlby, head of brand partnerships at AdvertiseCast. “The availability of Veritonic’s Attribution solution will bring podcast advertisers more ways for understanding and optimizing the performance of their campaign investments.”

Veritonic’s Attribution solution is available now via self-serve or managed service. For more information or to get started, visit www.veritonic.com or contact sales@veritonic.com.

About Veritonic

World-renowned brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms rely on Veritonic’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform to research, test, and measure the ROI of their audio assets and campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign. The resulting insight enables clients to gain confidence in their audio investment, mitigate risk through optimization, and increase their return as they engage consumers with compelling audio experiences. For more information, visit https://www.veritonic.com.

