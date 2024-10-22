Veritonic Enhances Brand Lift Solution with Advanced Self-Service and Collaboration Features

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio analytics and research platform, announced today significant enhancements to its renowned Brand Lift solution. These updates are designed to streamline the setup of both pixel-based and prefix-URL studies, offering users increased control and flexibility. The new features include a templated questionnaire that simplifies the study setup process and facilitates the easy entry of audience profiling questions. This user-friendly design enables straightforward definition of parameters and an increase in self-serve management of brand lift studies.





Additionally, Veritonic has increased the ability for teams to collaborate within the platform itself, adding a feature that allows users to invite colleagues or partners to work together on study setup. This functionality offers customizable permission levels, including options to view, approve, edit, and manage sharing. Moreover, users can now leave comments within the study setup process, enhancing communication and feedback within the platform. These advancements highlight Veritonic’s commitment to delivering a flexible, user-centric experience for brands aiming to measure and optimize their campaign performance.

“Today’s enhancements to our Brand Lift solution represent a significant leap forward in empowering our users,” said Scott Simonelli, CEO and Co-Founder of Veritonic. “By simplifying the study setup and providing advanced collaboration tools, we are making it easier for teams to gain actionable insights and optimize their campaigns with greater efficiency. These updates reflect our dedication to enhancing user experience and ensuring our clients have the flexibility and control they need to drive impactful results.”

The leading provider of independent and holistic audio data and analytics, the Veritonic platform is supporting the audio strategies of leading brands, agencies, and platforms around the world. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.veritonic.com or contact sales@veritonic.com.

About Veritonic

World-renowned brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms rely on Veritonic’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform to research, test, and measure the ROI of their audio assets and campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign. The resulting insight enables clients to gain confidence in their audio investment, mitigate risk through optimization, and increase their return as they engage consumers with compelling audio experiences. For more information, visit https://www.veritonic.com.

