Home Business Wire Veritonic Enhances Brand Lift Solution with Advanced Self-Service and Collaboration Features
Business Wire

Veritonic Enhances Brand Lift Solution with Advanced Self-Service and Collaboration Features

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio analytics and research platform, announced today significant enhancements to its renowned Brand Lift solution. These updates are designed to streamline the setup of both pixel-based and prefix-URL studies, offering users increased control and flexibility. The new features include a templated questionnaire that simplifies the study setup process and facilitates the easy entry of audience profiling questions. This user-friendly design enables straightforward definition of parameters and an increase in self-serve management of brand lift studies.


Additionally, Veritonic has increased the ability for teams to collaborate within the platform itself, adding a feature that allows users to invite colleagues or partners to work together on study setup. This functionality offers customizable permission levels, including options to view, approve, edit, and manage sharing. Moreover, users can now leave comments within the study setup process, enhancing communication and feedback within the platform. These advancements highlight Veritonic’s commitment to delivering a flexible, user-centric experience for brands aiming to measure and optimize their campaign performance.

“Today’s enhancements to our Brand Lift solution represent a significant leap forward in empowering our users,” said Scott Simonelli, CEO and Co-Founder of Veritonic. “By simplifying the study setup and providing advanced collaboration tools, we are making it easier for teams to gain actionable insights and optimize their campaigns with greater efficiency. These updates reflect our dedication to enhancing user experience and ensuring our clients have the flexibility and control they need to drive impactful results.”

The leading provider of independent and holistic audio data and analytics, the Veritonic platform is supporting the audio strategies of leading brands, agencies, and platforms around the world. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.veritonic.com or contact sales@veritonic.com.

About Veritonic

World-renowned brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms rely on Veritonic’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform to research, test, and measure the ROI of their audio assets and campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign. The resulting insight enables clients to gain confidence in their audio investment, mitigate risk through optimization, and increase their return as they engage consumers with compelling audio experiences. For more information, visit https://www.veritonic.com.

Contacts

For more information, press only:

Kristin Charron

VP, Marketing, Veritonic

kcharron@veritonic.com

Articoli correlati

Komainu Agrees to Acquire Propine in Singapore to Expand Its Footprint in Asia Ex-Japan

Business Wire Business Wire -
The acquisition of Propine accelerates Komainu’s market presence in Singapore and South-East Asia SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Komainu, the leading regulated custodian and...
Continua a leggere

Komainu Agrees to Acquire Propine in Singapore to Expand Its Footprint in Asia Ex-Japan

Business Wire Business Wire -
The acquisition of Propine accelerates Komainu’s market presence in Singapore and South-East Asia SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Komainu, the leading regulated custodian and...
Continua a leggere

Trinny London Achieves Up To £260K in Savings with Fivetran

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fivetran equips over half of Trinny London's workforce with self-service analytics, accelerating agility and enhancing decision-making across the organization OAKLAND,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php