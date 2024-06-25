Veritonic Enhances Brand Lift Solution with Actionable Benchmarks, Offering Advertisers Unparalleled Insights for Campaign Success Assessment

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#advertisers—Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio analytics and research platform, announced today the addition of benchmarks within its Brand Lift measurement solution. The pioneering Benchmarks enable the advertisers and agencies utilizing Veritonic’s Brand Lift solution to gain a comprehensive view of their campaign performance, discerning the effectiveness of their efforts more accurately and facilitating informed decision-making in refining strategies based on the rich data provided.





Founded on years of meticulously aggregated and analyzed data, Veritonic provides the only Brand Lift solution in the industry inclusive of lift benchmarks across an array of measurement categories including Awareness, Favorability, and Intent, ensuring a robust and up-to-date assessment of campaign impact.

Although lift levels wield considerable influence, in isolation they don’t often encapsulate the entirety of performance metrics. Veritonic’s new Brand Lift benchmarks provide crucial context by comparing the lift performance of a specific campaign with that of other brands.

“At Veritonic, our dedication lies in furnishing our clients with unparalleled access to comprehensive, full-funnel data, empowering them to win in audio,” said Scott Simonelli, CEO and Founder of Veritonic. “Our latest benchmarking advancements not only offer our clients a contextual grasp of campaign efficiency, but also serve as a compass for future campaign optimizations which pave the way for more impactful audio advertisement efforts and a higher ROI.”

Veritonic’s Brand Lift solution empowers advertisers and agencies to gauge the impact of their creative assets – including baked-in ads, across a variety of audio and video outlets. The data and analysis gleaned from the technology provides a highly insightful view of campaign performance within a brand or agency’s audience targeting requirements to establish a baseline of success measures or areas for improvement.

Veritonic’s Brand Lift solution is available in both managed service and self-serve tiers, ensuring that all stakeholders can maintain a keen awareness of market dynamics, equipped with the essential data and metrics necessary for informed decision-making in both current and future audio campaigns of all sizes.

For more information about Veritonic’s Brand Lift solution and benchmarks, contact sales@veritonic.com or visit www.veritonic.com.

About Veritonic



World-renowned brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms rely on Veritonic’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform to research, test, and measure the ROI of their audio assets and campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign. The resulting insight enables clients to gain confidence in their audio investment, mitigate risk through optimization, and increase their return as they engage consumers with compelling audio experiences. For more information, visit https://www.veritonic.com.

