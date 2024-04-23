Veritonic Doubles Down on Mobile Audio Attribution by Integrating with AppsFlyer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform, announced today an integration with SaaS mobile marketing analytics and attribution platform, AppsFlyer. This integration empowers Veritonic’s audio attribution solution with seamless access to real-time data on in-app conversion actions across mobile devices, encompassing installs, purchases, subscriptions, and more. By harnessing this integration, Veritonic propels its capacity to deliver unparalleled cross-channel audio campaign performance insights to its global clientele, thereby enhancing the holistic understanding of audio campaign efficacy and maximizing return.





“We are pleased to unveil our integration with AppsFlyer, a pivotal step in our mission to offer unparalleled insights into audio campaign performance,” said Scott Simonelli, Founder and CEO of Veritonic. “This collaboration signifies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower our clients with comprehensive data insights. With automated access to crucial in-app conversion metrics, we’re enhancing our ability to provide holistic, cross-channel performance analytics, enabling our clients worldwide to optimize their audio campaigns with unprecedented precision and efficacy.”

Veritonic’s Attribution solution enables users to glean actionable insights from top-of-the-funnel branding initiatives through bottom-of-the-funnel conversions & transactions. Through an intuitive and interactive dashboard, brands can determine which publisher and specific ads had the highest impact and use that data to optimize ad performance.

If you are interested in learning more about Veritonic’s Audio Attribution solution or to get started, visit www.veritonic.com or contact sales@veritonic.com.

About Veritonic

World-renowned brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms rely on Veritonic’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform to research, test, and measure the ROI of their audio assets and campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign. The resulting insight enables clients to gain confidence in their audio investment, mitigate risk through optimization, and increase their return as they engage consumers with compelling audio experiences. For more information, visit https://www.veritonic.com.

