Veritone Wins Netty Award for Best Use of AI for Accessibility

Award win recognizes groundbreaking work in synthetic voice and underscores Veritone’s AI for Good principles

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building human-centered enterprise AI solutions, today announced its VocaliD technology has won the Netty Award for “Best Use of AI for Accessibility.” The award recognizes innovative use of artificial intelligence to enhance communication accessibility for individuals with speech and voice disabilities.





Veritone’s winning entry represents groundbreaking work in the field of synthetic voice creation for the over 2 million Americans who rely on augmentative and alternative communication devices. The company’s proprietary AI-driven voice technology allows users to create personalized voices that closely match their natural speech, providing a powerful tool for those who rely on text-to-speech devices. Veritone’s VocaliD technology is critical to enhancing accessibility, allowing individuals to reclaim their voices and communicate with greater authenticity and confidence.

For the Netty Award, Veritone presented research from clinicians and teachers who reported a 300% increase in communication participation among individuals attributed to their VocaliD voice and acknowledged that effective communication is crucial for helping individuals maintain independence, ensure their safety and foster meaningful relationships.

“We are incredibly honored to receive the Netty Award for Best Use of AI for Accessibility, which emphasizes our commitment to using AI for Good – Veritone’s guiding principles to ensure advanced AI technology is used safely and responsibly to empower humans,” said Ryan Steelberg, president and chief executive officer, Veritone. “We believe that voice is a critical aspect of personal identity, and we are dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with speech disabilities to ensure everyone has the ability to express themselves uniquely and authentically.”

With one of the largest voice data sets in the world, Veritone empowers individuals to express their true identity, as every voice crafted is as unique as a fingerprint, allowing individuals to communicate in a way that is authentically their own. Veritone’s VocaliD accessibility solution has helped thousands feel heard. Beyond individual impact, the technology has contributed to meaningful research for advancing the science of building expressive voices. Veritone’s voice solutions are part of a broader movement to improve accessibility and inclusivity through innovative and intelligent technology. The company’s work contributes to the field of augmentative and alternative communication, providing modern solutions that support those with communication impairments or facing speechlessness.

The Netty Awards celebrate achievements in the digital landscape, honoring top companies and leaders across more than 100 distinct categories. It sets a benchmark for excellence and is a testament to the creativity, innovation, and technical prowess demonstrated by the winners. Netty Awards recipients are selected based on a number of factors including creativity, technical proficiency, innovation and overall excellence in the respective field.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds human-centered enterprise AI solutions. Serving customers in the media, entertainment, public sector and talent acquisition industries, Veritone’s software and services empower individuals at the world’s largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

Valerie Christopherson or Lora Metzner



Global Results Comms (GRC)

+1 949 608 0276



Veritone@globalresultspr.com

Sarah Rich



Veritone



srich@veritone.com