Veritone to Unveil Insights and Spearhead Discussions at Voice & AI 2023

Leading AI innovator to drive dynamic dialogues and offer practical perspectives and case studies at the premier conference for natural language and generative AI, September 5-7, 2023

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI software and services, today announced it will attend the 2023 Voice & AI Conference, the premier event that brings together the global natural language and generative AI communities, from September 5 to 7 at the Hilton in Washington, D.C. Veritone will participate in several thought-provoking sessions, demonstrating its dedication to advancing the fields of natural language processing and generative AI.









“Veritone’s presence at this year’s Voice & AI Conference is indicative of our steadfast commitment to leading the charge in the world of cognitive and generative AI innovation,” said Sean King, senior vice president and general manager of Commercial Enterprise at Veritone. “We’re excited to embark on a profound exploration of AI’s ability to enhance human outputs and capabilities, empowering creatives to become the teachers, orchestrators and engineers that will improve business processes and meet the insatiable demand for personalized experiences. “

In a keynote address entitled Synthetic Media and the New Industrial Revolution (Wednesday, September 6, 9:10 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Columbia Ballroom, Main Stage), Veritone CEO and president Ryan Steelberg will discuss how generative AI could power the fifth industrial revolution by improving human output and quality of life. Steelberg will discuss the risks associated with the increased speed of adoption of AI and the responsibilities of first movers to ensure individuals, companies and society can safely enjoy the benefits of this technology.

In a session entitled The Power of Conversational AI in Recruitment to Make the Best Hire (Wednesday, September 6, 11:00 a.m. to 11:25 a.m., Columbia Ballroom), Keisuke Inoue, lead algorithm data scientist, PandoLogic (a Veritone company), will showcase the remarkable capabilities of Large Language Models (LLMs) in optimizing talent acquisition processes. Attendees will gain insights into how conversational AI can enhance screening processes, streamline candidate interaction and improve hiring efficiency.

In a session entitled Transforming Entertainment and Media with Generative AI — An Inside Look (Wednesday, September 6, 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Columbia Ballroom, Stage 2), Sean King, senior vice president and general manager, Veritone, will join a panel that explores how Generative AI is transforming the entertainment and media industry and discusses how this technology is changing the way we create, produce, and consume content, and what it means for the future of the industry.

In a session entitled Using Large Language Models and Generative AI to Drive Business Outcomes (Wednesday, September 6, 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., Fairchild Room), Corey Hill, senior director, Product Commercial Enterprise, Veritone, will join other industry experts as they explore practical ways to leverage generative AI to drive meaningful and safe outcomes for businesses. The panel will discuss strategies for incorporating AI technologies to transform companies and industries.

In a session entitled Legal & Ethical Issues with AI and its Impact on Intellectual Property Rights & Creative Expression (Thursday, September 7, 2:15 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Fairchild Room), Lauren Cowles, senior director, Program Management, Veritone, will participate in a panel discussion that examines the legal and ethical implications of AI-generated content on intellectual property rights and creative expression. This eye-opening session will address the challenges and opportunities presented by AI in the creative domain.

Voice & AI is the premier event that brings the global natural language and generative AI communities together. Attendees can explore custom assistants, digital humans, ChatGPT apps, and open-source platforms and discover the latest innovations in conversation design, conversational AI, machine learning, LLMs, data training and prompt engineering.

Veritone’s aiWARE™ platform is widely deployed by customers in the media, entertainment, sports, human resources, government and public sectors. As a core pillar of aiWARE, Veritone Generative AI is an enterprise-grade Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) that natively supports and orchestrates public large language models — such as GPT-3 and ChatGPT — as well as domain-specific large language models. Its robust capabilities are available natively via API and Veritone’s low-code workflow application, Automate Studio. It can also be seamlessly integrated with Veritone’s industry-specific applications. Veritone Generative AI is being leveraged in client data, media and communication workflows across several business segments today, building upon and extending Veritone’s current integrated cognition, conversational AI, and other robust AI/ML offerings.

Attendees can also find Veritone onsite at Voice & AI at booth #100 in the Terrace Foyer, where they can enjoy an immersive experience, including interacting with our Avatar, Kate; learning how to land their dream job with conversational AI; and creating their synthetic voice.

To learn more about Veritone Generative AI, see demos, and view best practices, please visit www.veritone.com/generativeAI.

For more information about the Voice & AI Conference, please visit https://www.voiceand.ai.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed systems, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

Valerie Christopherson or Lora Metzner



Global Results Comms (GRC)

+1 949 608 0276



Veritone@globalresultspr.com