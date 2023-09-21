Veritone to Spotlight HR Solutions at HR Tech via Combined PandoLogic and Broadbean Presence

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI):





WHO: Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI software and services WHAT: Will showcase its AI recruiting solutions and industry expertise at the upcoming HR Technology Conference & Exposition. WHEN: The conference will take place Tuesday, October 10 – Friday, October 13, 2023. WHERE: Mandalay Bay 3950 S Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas, Nev. Veritone HR Solutions will exhibit at the PandoLogic Booth, No. 5802.

AI-driven recruitment solutions are designed to empower talent acquisition teams, unlocking unparalleled levels of hiring efficiency and effectiveness for organizations of all sizes. During the upcoming HR Technology Conference & Exposition, Veritone, a leader in enterprise AI software and services, will highlight its industry expertise and the combined strength of its Hiring solutions: PandoLogic and Broadbean.

Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to visit the PandoLogic booth (No. 5802) to see how Veritone HR Solutions is coming to life, through a series of workshops exploring critical HR topics related to AI audits, predictive analytics, generative AI and more. Representatives from PandoLogic and Broadbean will be available to showcase the unified solution suite, offer product demos and answer questions during expo hours.

Sumit Gupta, Chief Technology Officer at PandoLogic, a Veritone company, will present “Are You Really Ready for AI?” in HR Tech Talk Theater 2 on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. PT. This session will help attendees understand key considerations for adopting AI into their recruitment efforts, including how to find a solution tailored to their company’s needs and how to audit technology partners to ensure the ethical and unbiased use of AI.

To learn more about Veritone’s presence at the conference, visit go.veritone.com/hr-tech-2023.

For information about the HR Technology Conference & Exposition, visit hrtechnologyconference.com.

