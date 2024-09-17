Veritone to Showcase AI-Powered Talent Acquisition Solutions at HR Tech 2024 in Las Vegas

AI leader to demonstrate solutions that can help reduce costs and improve efficiency for hiring talent

“Veritone is on a mission to help talent acquisition teams optimize recruiting strategies, reduce costs, improve efficiency and positively impact the most important asset to an organization – its people,” said Alex Fourlis, general manager, Veritone Hire. “Veritone Hire helps talent acquisition teams work smarter, not harder, with a unified solution that delivers unmatched precision and reach. We’re excited to showcase our solutions at HR Tech 2024, help TA leaders benchmark their hiring budget and strategy and demonstrate how AI is shaping the future of data-driven hiring.”

On Thursday, September 26 from 9:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., Veritone’s Alex Fourlis will join Kim Ullstrup, product operations manager at Horizon Talent, for a discussion at the Case Study Theater, “Beyond the hype: How a global talent team cut recruitment costs by over 80% using Veritone’s AI Solutions,” highlighting transformative, superhuman hiring results.

In booth 9709 at the Mandalay Bay, Veritone will showcase its Veritone Hire suite of solutions for job distribution, candidate sourcing and compliance including:

Programmatic job advertising: AI-driven performance-based job advertising that intelligently automates and optimizes job advertising to save on recruitment costs and maximize hiring outcomes. Now featuring down-funnel reporting, which allows users to connect advertising back to the hire, see end-to-end performance, and optimize advertising for cost savings and better hiring outcomes.

Job distribution: Flexible, duration-based multi-posting to over 2,000 job boards in more than 180 countries, with seamless integration with over 120 applicant tracking systems.

Diversity and Compliance: Automated diversity job posting for reach and exposure paired with Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) compliance management.

Media Services: Media planning and buying support to design the ultimate global omni-channel job advertising strategy.

To schedule a meeting with Veritone at the show, visit: https://go.veritone.com/hr-tech-2024

To learn more about Veritone’s talent acquisition solutions, visit: https://www.veritone.com/solutions/recruitment/

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds human-centered enterprise AI solutions. Serving customers in the media, entertainment, public sector and talent acquisition industries, Veritone’s software and services empower individuals at the world’s largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

