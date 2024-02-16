Veritone to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call on March 12

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in designing human-centered AI solutions, today announced the details of its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results conference call.





Veritone will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, provide an update on the business and conduct a question-and-answer session. To participate, please join the audio webcast or dial in and ask to be connected to the Veritone earnings conference call. To avoid a delay in dialing in, please pre-register or join the live audio webcast.

Pre-Registration*

Live Audio Webcast

Domestic Call Number: (844) 750-4897

International Call Number: (412) 317-5293

* Please note that pre-registered participants will receive their dial-in number and unique PIN upon registration.

About Veritone



Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) designs human-centered AI solutions. Serving customers in the talent acquisition, media, entertainment and public sector industries, Veritone’s software and services empower individuals at many of the world’s largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models that transforms data sources into actionable intelligence. Guided by its commitment to responsible AI use, Veritone blends human expertise with AI technology to advance human potential and help organizations achieve more than ever before.

To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations



investors@veritone.com

IR Agency:

Stefan Norbom



Prosek Partners



203-644-5475



snorbom@prosek.com