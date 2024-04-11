Home Business Wire Veritone to Hold First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call on May 7th
Veritone to Hold First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call on May 7th

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in designing human-centered AI solutions, today announced the details of its first quarter 2024 financial results conference call.


Veritone will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its results for the first quarter 2024, provide an update on the business and conduct a question-and-answer session. To participate, please join the audio webcast or dial in and ask to be connected to the Veritone earnings conference call. To avoid a delay in dialing in, please pre-register or join the live audio webcast.

* Please note that pre-registered participants will receive their dial-in number and unique PIN upon registration.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) designs human-centered AI solutions. Serving customers in the talent acquisition, media, entertainment and public sector industries, Veritone’s software and services empower individuals at the world’s largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Contacts

Company:
Investor Relations

investors@veritone.com

IR Agency:
Stefan Norbom

Prosek Partners

203-644-5475

snorbom@prosek.com

