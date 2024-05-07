Veritone Launches AI Consulting and Services Group, Achieves AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner Status

AI leader addresses demand for expert guidance in AI development and implementation

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in designing human-centered AI solutions, today announced the launch of its AI consulting and services group to bridge the marketplace gap for seamless implementation of AI. With a decade of expertise in developing and deploying AI applications and solutions, Veritone is poised to serve as a strategic partner for AI providers and end customers, facilitating the adoption and integration of AI technologies to drive business success.





“The proliferation of AI technologies has created significant opportunities for organizations across industries, yet many struggle to navigate the complexities of implementation effectively. Veritone’s AI consulting and services group addresses the growing demand for expert guidance in AI implementation,” said Ryan Steelberg, chief executive officer of Veritone. “Our services group will help customers realize the value of AI and serve as a significant growth driver for Veritone.”

Veritone’s advisory proficiency has played a crucial role in the company’s achievement of AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN). AWS Advanced Tier Services Partners are organizations recognized for proven technical experience and demonstrated customer experience. To attain AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status, Veritone met several AWS technical requirements, including AWS certifications, capabilities, and implementations as well as AWS technical and business professional training accreditations.

Achieving AWS Advanced Tier Services status acknowledges Veritone’s AI consulting and services group, which plays a pivotal role in the advancement of AI, empowering customers to effectively use and derive the most benefit from the technology. By combining human expertise with aiWARE™ technology, the newly formed group will empower businesses on their digital transformation journey through custom AI strategy development, AI workflow solutions and innovation workshops. Furthermore, Veritone consulting and services group can assist in data preparation and migration, expediting path to AI activation.

Veritone, already in the “differentiated” stage of their AWS Partner Paths journey, is now an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner offering unique value in enterprise AI to advance human potential and help organizations achieve more than ever before. The achievement will further empower Veritone to develop and deploy innovative AI solutions, similar to the media management platform and licensing services Veritone architected for U.S. Soccer. By integrating Veritone’s AI technology on AWS, clients can expect enhanced scalability, reliability and performance for their AI-driven initiatives.

“By leveraging Veritone’s Digital Media Hub AI tagging system, we can preserve soccer’s rich history by more effectively managing, searching, and sharing content,” said Nick Burton, Director of Content Distribution and New Media at U.S. Soccer. “Additionally, with support from its global licensing service, Veritone empowers us to monetize our content, generating new revenue streams and increasing engagement with soccer fans around the world.”

Veritone’s achievement of the AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status complements Veritone’s “differentiated” stage in the AWS Software Partner Path. As an AWS Marketplace seller, Veritone offers numerous AWS-validated offerings in key areas such as machine learning and public safety. Additionally, Veritone provides insights and content contributions to the Generative AI Center of Excellence (CoE) for AWS Partners, highlighting the company’s ability to drive AI transformation through application development, generative AI and AI model development onboarding.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) designs human-centered AI solutions. Serving customers in the talent acquisition, media, entertainment and public sector industries, Veritone’s software and services empower individuals at the world’s largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Valerie Christopherson or Lora Metzner



Global Results Comms (GRC)

+1 949 608 0276



Veritone@globalresultspr.com

Sarah Rich



Veritone



srich@veritone.com