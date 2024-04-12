Veritone Enhances Advertising and Content Intelligence Suite to Support Future-Proofing of Client Broadcast Revenues

Technology enhancements provide data granularity and support safeguarding of ad revenues while prioritizing data privacy and security

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in designing human-centered AI solutions, today announced feature enhancements to its Advertising and Content Intelligence Suite designed to embrace data privacy while helping to safeguard ad revenues.





Veritone’s Advertising and Content Intelligence Suite is a comprehensive set of AI-powered applications and solutions that help media organizations, advertisers, and broadcasters optimize their content, advertising campaigns, and audience engagement. The suite leverages Veritone’s aiWARE enterprise AI platform to provide a range of media monitoring, content discovery, ad verification and analytics capabilities.

The enhancements fit a broader trend noted in recent Gartner® research Use AI to Increase Digital Advertising Efficiency and Impact (published January 5, 2024) that recommends users “prioritize ad tech platform investments that integrate or incorporate privacy-enhancing AI applications.”

Veritone’s Advertising and Content Intelligence Suite enhancements will empower customers to:

Overcome data granularity loss from Google Analytics GA4 with Attribute Pixel. Attribute Pixel provides a data-driven alternative for gathering web traffic insights, reducing reliance on and minimizing disruption from third-party analytics.

Demonstrate the value of their customers’ linear advertising investments with Industry Lift Benchmarking, which provides comparative performance data segmented by industry category and region, offering compelling proof-of-performance data to inform campaign optimization.

Restore critical insights with Google Big Query (“GBQ”) Connection, which is an automated workflow for seamless web data sharing. This connection adapts linear broadcast attribution to evolving technology needs, offering platform-agnostic support for deeper data granularity.

for seamless web data sharing. This connection adapts linear broadcast attribution to evolving technology needs, offering platform-agnostic support for deeper data granularity. Easily automate the creation of tailored watchlists and recap reports delivered straight to the customer’s inbox through the new Watchlist Kickstarter feature in Veritone Discovery.

“Veritone’s latest enhancements to our Advertising Content and Intelligence Suite empower our clients to adapt to new AI-powered media management methodologies and lead with sophisticated tools that help them to increase their ad revenue,” said Sean King, General Manager for Veritone Media and Entertainment. “Our new enhancements prioritize data privacy and security and provide broadcasters with nearly instant insights, enabling them to make data-driven connections between ad placement and audience impact.”

Veritone will showcase its Advertising Content and Intelligence Suite during the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas from April 13 to 17, in Booth #W1642 in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall. To learn more and request a meeting in advance, visit: www.veritone.com/nab-2024

To learn more visit: https://www.veritone.com/aci

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) designs human-centered AI solutions. Serving customers in the talent acquisition, media, entertainment and public sector industries, Veritone’s software and services empower individuals at the world’s largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

Valerie Christopherson or Lora Metzner



Global Results Comms (GRC)

+1 949 608 0276



Veritone@globalresultspr.com

Sarah Rich



Veritone



srich@veritone.com