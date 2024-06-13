Veritone Announces Appointment of Michael Keithley to Board of Directors

Entertainment executive brings technology and global business strategy expertise to Veritone

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building human-centered enterprise AI solutions, today announced that entertainment technology executive Michael Keithley, the former CIO of United Talent Agency and CIO/CTO of CAA, has been elected to its Board of Directors (“Board”). Mr. Keithley brings to the board a wealth of experience and expertise in emerging technologies, entertainment, cybersecurity, customer experience and corporate strategy. Mr. Keithley’s appointment further solidifies Veritone’s commitment to leveraging AI-powered solutions to empower leaders and talent in the media, entertainment, sports, and broadcast sectors to create, manage and monetize their content and IP in new and innovative ways.









In his role, Keithley will collaborate closely with Veritone’s leadership team to provide strategic guidance as the company continues to grow and redefine media and influencer management and reimagine content creation and archival footage and IP management.

Ryan Steelberg, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Veritone, expressed his enthusiasm about Keithley’s appointment, stating, “Michael Keithley is a visionary and business-centric technology leader who operates at the intersection of Hollywood and Silicon Valley, renowned for his expertise discovering and incubating emerging technologies through strategic partnerships with Silicon Valley’s leading technology companies, venture capitalists, and startups. His deep understanding of user experience, digital trends, and value creation will be invaluable as we expand our market presence by serving as a strategic partner to media, entertainment and sports organizations.”

Mr. Keithley added, “Over my three-decade tenure in Hollywood, I have witnessed firsthand the profound influence of digital computing, the Internet, and now AI on the creative and production processes. AI stands as the latest technical innovation to profoundly impact the media and entertainment space, and we are still in the nascent stages of AI innovation. I have known Ryan for several years and closely followed Veritone’s journey to establishing itself as a leader in enterprise AI, particularly within the media and entertainment space. I look forward to joining Veritone and contributing to the future of the organization.”

In his most recent position as CIO of United Talent Agency, Mr. Keithley straddled both the CIO and CTO roles and built a strong track record of recruiting, developing and retaining one of the premier information technology workforces in the entertainment industry. Prior to his time at UTA, Mr. Keithley served as the CIO/CTO at Creative Artists Agency for more than 24 years and began his career in engineering and computing at Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Mr. Keithley serves as the Founding Limited Partner at GTM Capital and sits on the board of Evanta, the CIO Advisory Board of Sequoia Capital and the Greylock CXO Advisory Council.

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds human-centered enterprise AI solutions. Serving customers in the media, entertainment, public sector and talent acquisition industries, Veritone’s software and services empower individuals at the world’s largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere.

