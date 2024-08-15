Veritone AI-Powered Solutions for Media and Entertainment Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Veritone makes its award-winning solutions more accessible to rights holders, rights owners and content creators

Veritone’s availability in AWS Marketplace provides media, entertainment and sports customers the ability to seamlessly access, purchase and deploy Veritone’s award-winning AI solutions – which are currently used by some of the world’s most recognizable brands, including NCAA, iHeartRadio, NBC Universal, CNBC, Bloomberg and CNN – directly within the AWS cloud environment. This integration unlocks new opportunities for innovation, efficiency, scalability, monetization and performance for AI initiatives.

According to the 2023 Gartner® 5 Ways DAMs Help Content Teams Power Modern Marketing report (published August 10, 2023), “Today’s digital marketing leaders dedicate significant resources to creating, organizing and managing photos, videos, graphics, copy and other marketing content to meet demand. With increased investment in content comes the necessity for dedicating even more technology resources to meet modern content marketing needs.”

“Being listed in the AWS Marketplace is a significant milestone for Veritone’s media and entertainment and sports solutions, and another step in expanding our reach to help more organizations harness the power of AI to transform their operations,” said Sean King, general manager, Media and Entertainment, Veritone. “Rights owners, rights holders and creators now have powerful AI tools at their fingertips.”

AWS Marketplace will now feature the following media and entertainment solutions from Veritone:

Veritone Digital Media Hub – an AI-powered digital asset management and monetization solution that helps media, entertainment and sports organizations enrich and manage digital assets and create new revenue streams through robust e-commerce capabilities.

Veritone Discovery – powered by Veritone's enterprise AI platform, aiWARE, Discovery enables customers to discover large amounts of visual and audio broadcast data and easily track and verify ads, including organic mentions from live broadcasts, pre-recorded programs and other large media libraries in near real-time.

Veritone Attribute – a turnkey broadcast attribution solution that enables customers to optimize linear TV and radio campaigns by correlating ads with web lift in near real-time. Customers can track and visualize campaign data, tying it to the response advertisers receive through increased web traffic and unique website visitors.

The addition of Veritone’s media and entertainment solutions to AWS Marketplace in conjunction with the recently announced three-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA), as well as Veritone’s advancement to the Advanced Tier Services Partner status, solidifies Veritone’s position as a leader in AI-powered solutions for media and entertainment and advances Veritone’s strategy to be a key provider of AI solutions and services.

To learn more about how Veritone and AWS unlock enterprise AI at scale visit: https://go.veritone.com/aws-partnership/p/1.

