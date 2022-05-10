Veritas Joins Sheltered Harbor Alliance Partner Program as a Solution Provider to Further Protect Financial Sector Customers from Cyber Attacks

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cyberattacks—Veritas Technologies, a leader in multi-cloud data management, today announced that it has joined the financial sector not-for-profit initiative, Sheltered Harbor, as a technology solution provider under its Alliance Partner program. This reinforces Veritas’ commitment to ensuring that critical customer data in the financial sector remains protected from cyber threats, including ransomware.

Ransomware attacks and other cyber threats continue to rise in frequency and grow in sophistication. This has led to massive amounts of stolen data, large financial consequences, and a loss in consumer trust across industry sectors, including financial services. As a result, defending against ransomware has become a major priority for business leaders in 2022. According to ESG research, 82% of survey respondents said concern about ransomware in their organizations is greater now than it was two years ago, and 68% identified it as one of the top five business priorities1.

In response to increasing attacks on the financial sector, Sheltered Harbor helps protect financial institutions and their customers, while preserving public confidence in the US financial system. Through collaboration with hundreds of subject matter experts from well-known industry participants, as well as support from regulators, Sheltered Harbor has created the only industry standard dedicated to enhancing the financial sector’s resiliency and stability.

Doug Matthews, senior vice president, Product Management at Veritas, said: “Given the meteoric rise in cyber attacks, ransomware remains one of the greatest threats to businesses today, and financial institutions are being specifically targeted as part of the nation’s critical infrastructure. By partnering with Sheltered Harbor, we’re taking another critical step forward in continuing to empower our customers in the financial sector to confidently preserve their critical data and ensure its rapid recovery—wherever it lives.”

Carlos Recalde, president and CEO at Sheltered Harbor, said: “Cyber attacks continue to threaten every industry and the financial sector remains an attractive target for bad actors. We’re thrilled to have Veritas join our alliance program to help protect the critical data of financial institutions through industry standards. Together, Sheltered Harbor and Veritas are dedicated to hardening the resiliency and safety of the financial sector.”

To learn more about Sheltered Harbor, please visit: https://shelteredharbor.org.

For more information on Veritas’ Sheltered Harbor Alliance Partnership, visit here.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is a leader in multi-cloud data management. Over 80,000 customers—including 87% of the Fortune Global 500–rely on us to help ensure the protection, recoverability, and compliance of their data. Veritas has a reputation for reliability at scale, which delivers the resilience its customers need against the disruptions threatened by cyberattacks, like ransomware. No other vendor is able to match Veritas’ ability to execute, with support for 800+ data sources, 100+ operating systems, 1,400+ storage targets, and 60+ clouds through a single, unified approach. Powered by our Cloud Scale Technology, Veritas is delivering today on its strategy for Autonomous Data Management that reduces operational overhead while delivering greater value. Learn more at www.veritas.com. Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

Veritas and the Veritas Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the US and other countries.

1 ESG Report: 2022 Technology Spending Intentions Survey, November 2021

Contacts

PR Contact

Lela Gradman



Lela.Gradman@veritas.com