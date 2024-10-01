Home Business Wire Verisign to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results
RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of critical internet infrastructure and domain name registry services, today announced that its earnings call for the third quarter will take place on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. (EDT). The earnings news release will be distributed to the wire services at approximately 4:05 p.m. (EDT) that day and will also be available directly from the company’s website at https://investor.verisign.com.


Verisign will host a live teleconference call on Oct. 24, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. (EDT), which will be accessible by direct dial at (888) 676-VRSN (U.S.) or (786) 789-4797 (international), conference ID: Verisign. A listen-only live webcast of the earnings conference call will also be available at https://investor.verisign.com. An audio archive of the call will be available at https://investor.verisign.com/events.cfm.

About Verisign

Verisign (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of critical internet infrastructure and domain name registry services, enables internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. Verisign helps enable the security, stability, and resiliency of the Domain Name System and the internet by providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 global internet root servers, and providing registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net top-level domains, which support the majority of global e-commerce. To learn more please visit verisign.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations: David Atchley, datchley@verisign.com, 703-948-3447

Media Relations: David McGuire, davmcguire@verisign.com, 703-948-3800

