Verint Wins $4 Million Contract to Increase CX Automation for a Top Five U.S. Bank

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, announced today that a top five U.S. bank chose the Verint Open Platform to increase CX automation in their contact center.





Verint was awarded a multi-year contract for $4 million for multiple Verint Open Platform applications across 5,000 agents. The bank has 40,000 agents overall in their contact centers across multiple business units, and the awarded contract covers one-eighth of their workforce, with a fully negotiated option in the contract to expand. In addition, Verint and the bank are discussing potential deployment of several AI-powered bots which are not included in the existing contract scope.

“We are pleased to be selected by one of the top five U.S. banks to modernize their contact centers. We are uniquely positioned to help large brands increase CX automation at their own pace with our differentiated open platform,” says Verint’s Dan Bodner, chairman and chief executive officer. “We look forward to working with the bank to increase adoption across their workforce and expand the use of the Verint Platform with AI-powered bots to drive significant AI business outcomes.”

Visit Verint Open Platform to learn more.

