Verint Remains a Global Leader and Earns Perfect Customer Satisfaction Scores in New Contact Center Workforce Engagement Market Report

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, today announced its achievement of perfect customer satisfaction scores in all vendor categories in DMG Consulting LLC’s 2023-2024 Enterprise Workforce Engagement Management Product and Market Report*. Verint has also maintained its leadership position in contact center workforce engagement management (WEM) based on this latest report.





The report provides an in-depth analysis of the contact center WEM market, trends, competitive landscape, products, technology and innovation and focuses on the necessary transition of WEM Suites to next-gen platforms. It also examines how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming WEM solutions and extending their value and benefits.

“The AI revolution is changing many aspects of how companies interact with their customers and employees, requiring vendors to reimagine their roles, contributions and how their capabilities are procured,” said Donna Fluss, president, DMG Consulting. “We’re only in the beginning stages of AI, but there is no doubt that companies need WEM functionality more now than ever, as executives search for ways to effectively incorporate and leverage the power of and benefits of AI into their operating departments. The contributions and impacts of AI on the service world are not yet fully known, but they will undoubtedly include new and enhanced WEM solutions that help enterprises achieve their goals.”

Verint achieved top customer satisfaction scores (5.0 out of 5.0) in all 10 Vendor Satisfaction categories including: implementation, training, professional services, innovation, vendor communication, ongoing service and support, and overall vendor satisfaction.

Perfect scores of 5.0 out of 5.0 were also achieved in all 10 categories for WEM product features satisfaction. Additionally, Verint excelled in all seven of its evaluated WEM module satisfaction categories.

“We are proud to be recognized again as a leader in DMG’s WEM report. The Verint Open CCaaS Platform plays a key role in this effort by bringing AI to life in the contact center,” said David Singer, vice president, go-to-market strategy at Verint. “It embeds AI-powered specialized bots directly into workforce engagement workflows ranging from flexible scheduling, automated quality management and knowledge management to name a few. Today, Verint is seamlessly delivering the power of AI directly to agents and improving the experience for them as well as the customer.”

Visit Verint Workforce Engagement to learn more.

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands continuously elevate the customer experience (CX) and reduce operating costs. More than 10,000 organizations in 175 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – rely on Verint’s open customer engagement platform to harness the power of data and AI to maximize CX automation.

Verint, The Customer Engagement Company®, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. Learn more at Verint.com.

*Source: DMG Consulting LLC’s 2023 – 2024 Enterprise Workforce Engagement Management Product and Market Report, published December 2023.

