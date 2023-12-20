Verint Open CCaaS Platform Named Best Customer Engagement Solution in UC Today Partner Awards

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™ today announced its Open CCaaS™ (Contact Center as a Service) Platform has been named the winner in the Best Customer Engagement Solution category at the UC Today Partner Awards.





The prestigious award recognizes Verint’s commitment to innovation, channel growth, exceptional partner experience and market success.

Judges assessed vendors and service providers selling customer engagement solutions through a partner channel. Verint demonstrated its prowess in improving experiences, innovation, and partner execution strategies that set it apart in the competitive landscape.

Launched in June 2023, the Verint Open CCaaS Platform offers a unique open architectural approach, distinguishing itself from other market offerings. Verint’s platform enables organizations to modernize contact center operations at their own pace while leveraging AI to drive CX automation. This approach enhances agent and customer experiences by unifying engagement data, ensuring continuous AI training, and augmenting the human workforce with specialized AI-powered bots.

At the core of the Open CCaaS Platform is Verint Da Vinci™ AI, which automates tasks, optimizes processes, and enhances agent efficacy, and has more than 700 patents and patent applications. The platform also fosters innovation via the Verint Connect web portal. This marketplace allows partners to download components and access Verint’s technical community, accelerating contact center innovations.

Verint collaborates with hundreds of partners worldwide. Partner-friendly strategy and open platform empowers partners to choose capabilities they want to resell and extends the platform with new capabilities for added value.

“We are honored to receive the Best Customer Engagement Solution award from UC Today,” says Verint’s John Bourne, senior vice president of global channels and strategic alliances. “This recognition underscores Verint’s commitment to reimagining the contact center landscape with our Open CCaaS Platform. Our focus on openness and our global partner ecosystem is what drives our customers’ success, and we are thrilled to see our innovations acknowledged by the industry.”

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands continuously elevate the customer experience (CX) and reduce operating costs. More than 10,000 organizations in 175 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – rely on Verint’s open customer engagement platform to harness the power of data and AI to maximize CX automation.

Verint, The Customer Engagement Company®, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, VERINT OPEN CCAAS, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, AND THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

