Verint Named a Leader in Frost & Sullivan’s Evaluation of End-to-End Customer Experience Platform Landscape

Verint Shines in Key Parameters for Choosing a CX Platform Provider: Open Ecosystem, Flexible AI, and Application Driven





MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, today announced that the company is named a leader in Frost & Sullivan’s Evaluation of End-to-End Customer Experience Platform Landscape.

According to the report, a unified, business-wide approach to customer experience (CX) through the utilization of an open Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform, leading to better data integration, analysis, and visualization simplifies and amplifies organizational efforts. Organizations must leverage the customer data ecosystem and infuse AI across every application to expand their benefits to the broader enterprise.

“Organizations across the board realize the increasing importance of CX as a competitive differentiator in driving business success and excellent interactions,” said Krishna Baidya, senior director, Frost & Sullivan. “The contact center function increasingly extends throughout an enterprise as customers engage with brands across multiple platforms. Organizations need to build an open CCaaS capability to drive CX regardless of where customers come in.”

Historically, brands built their contact centers on telephony infrastructure and, as the industry started to shift to cloud, the first-generation cloud solutions were telephony-first and closed. Today, brands are focused on using open solutions to increase automation so they can elevate CX across channels. The Verint Open CCaaS Platform™ delivers customer experience (CX) automation while lowering operating costs and ultimately enables brands to achieve best-in-class contact center operations.

“Industry labor spending is equivalent to $2 trillion annually demonstrating that brands can no longer hire their way to providing better customer experiences. Now the market is ready to shift focus to CX automation and take advantage of fast AI innovation,” says Verint’s Jaime Meritt, chief product officer. “Verint is ready with a differentiated open CCaaS platform that can address today’s market requirements, augment the human workforce with an effective team of specialized AI bots to deliver tangible business outcomes and leverage the latest AI models to future proof CX automation.”

Visit Verint Open CCaaS Platform to learn more.

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. More than 10,000 organizations in 175 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – are using the Verint Customer Engagement Platform to draw on the latest advancements in AI, analytics, and an open cloud architecture to elevate customer experience.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company®. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, AND THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Contacts

Media Relations

Sue Huss



sue.huss@verint.com

Investor Relations

Matthew Frankel



matthew.frankel@verint.com