Home Business Wire Verint Knowledge Automation Bot Increases Agent Capacity and Elevates CX
Business Wire

Verint Knowledge Automation Bot Increases Agent Capacity and Elevates CX

di Business Wire

New Approach to Knowledge Management Delivers Rapid, Tangible AI Business Outcomes




ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIoutcomesENGAGE 2024Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, today announced the launch of the Verint Knowledge Automation Bot, a new addition to Verint’s market-leading Agent Copilot Bots.

With the Verint Knowledge Automation Bot, contact center agents no longer need to spend valuable time searching for the right answers to customer questions while the customer is on hold. Instead, the AI-powered bot automatically searches across multiple enterprise content sources and leverages Gen AI to summarize these search results into a single, easily digestible, and quick response to the customer question.

This new approach does not require lengthy content migration or knowledge management re-writing projects, helping brands leverage existing content from a variety of enterprise sources.

“The Verint Knowledge Automation Bot is a unique and compelling offering that increases agent capacity and can reduce average call duration by 45 seconds,” says Verint’s Heather Richards, vice president, Go-to-Market. “Brands can now revamp their approach to knowledge in days instead of months. Contact centers can significantly reduce average call duration while elevating both agent experience and customer experience, driving stronger and faster AI business outcomes.”

Visit Verint Knowledge Automation Bot to learn more.

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) is a leader in customer experience (CX) automation. The world’s most iconic brands – including more than 80 of the Fortune 100 companies – use the Verint Open Platform and our team of AI-powered bots to deliver tangible AI Business Outcomes, Now™ across the enterprise.

Verint, The CX Automation Company™, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, VERINT OPEN CCAAS, THE CX AUTOMATION COMPANY, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY AND THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Contacts

Media Relations
Sue Huss

sue.huss@verint.com

Investor Relations
Matthew Frankel

matthew.frankel@verint.com

 

Articoli correlati

NatsumeAtari to Exhibit at Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2024, One of the World’s Largest Gaming Trade Shows

Business Wire Business Wire -
OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NatsumeAtari, a developer known for its work in gaming, consumer video games and pachinko/pachislot announced that it...
Continua a leggere

Sunbit Partners with Stripe to Bring Buy Now, Pay Later to More In-Person Services

Business Wire Business Wire -
Sunbit technology enables brick-and-mortar merchants processing on Stripe to grow their revenue by offering customers more flexible ways to...
Continua a leggere

Shore Capital Benefits Administration Insights, Part I: 7 Tips to Building A Great Business and 3 Trends Impacting Investor Outlook

Business Wire Business Wire -
Co-Founder and Partner Ryan Kelley shares his learnings and thoughts about the next 12 months CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Benefits Administration industry...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php