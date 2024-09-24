Verint Knowledge Automation Bot Increases Agent Capacity and Elevates CX

New Approach to Knowledge Management Delivers Rapid, Tangible AI Business Outcomes









ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIoutcomes—ENGAGE 2024—Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, today announced the launch of the Verint Knowledge Automation Bot, a new addition to Verint’s market-leading Agent Copilot Bots.

With the Verint Knowledge Automation Bot, contact center agents no longer need to spend valuable time searching for the right answers to customer questions while the customer is on hold. Instead, the AI-powered bot automatically searches across multiple enterprise content sources and leverages Gen AI to summarize these search results into a single, easily digestible, and quick response to the customer question.

This new approach does not require lengthy content migration or knowledge management re-writing projects, helping brands leverage existing content from a variety of enterprise sources.

“The Verint Knowledge Automation Bot is a unique and compelling offering that increases agent capacity and can reduce average call duration by 45 seconds,” says Verint’s Heather Richards, vice president, Go-to-Market. “Brands can now revamp their approach to knowledge in days instead of months. Contact centers can significantly reduce average call duration while elevating both agent experience and customer experience, driving stronger and faster AI business outcomes.”

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) is a leader in customer experience (CX) automation. The world’s most iconic brands – including more than 80 of the Fortune 100 companies – use the Verint Open Platform and our team of AI-powered bots to deliver tangible AI Business Outcomes, Now™ across the enterprise.

Verint, The CX Automation Company™, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. Learn more at Verint.com.

