Verint Data Insights Bot Empowers Business Users Across Major Brands

A major pharmaceutical brand deployed the Verint Data Insights Bot last month and quickly benefited from AI business outcomes. Within days of the initial deployment of the bot, they were able to completely automate the creation of an analytic dashboard, cutting the effort required from three days per week of manual process into a few seconds. The Data Insights Bot also delivers consistent responses to the brand’s natural language queries.

A major global financial services firm transitioned from an elaborate, multi-step and multi-system reporting environment to the Data Insights Bot for touch of the button access to critical insights.

Another major brand, a global home and office services company, needed three-to-four days per week to generate agent availability reports and now has instant access to those reports.

“With the Verint Data Insights Bot, business users can converse with contact center data and benefit from immediate AI business outcomes,” says Verint’s David Singer, global vice president, Go-to-Market. “The Verint Data Insights Bot automates access to vital insights to increase agent capacity and elevate customer experience.”

Visit Verint Data Insights Bot to learn more.

