Verint Celebrates Winners of 2024 Engage Global Customer Awards

Recognizes Leading Brands Across Multiple Industries for Customer Experience Excellence





ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—ENGAGE 2024 — Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, today announced the winners of its Global Customer Awards at Engage 2024. This premier annual conference is designed to help organizations increase CX automation and achieve AI business outcomes, now.

Verint’s Engage Global Customer Awards recognize individuals and their respective organizations that are using Verint solutions to deliver significant, tangible AI business outcomes for their companies and customers. Winners were acknowledged for their ability to elevate customer experience in their organizations and awarded in the following categories: Customer Engagement Champion; Driving Success with Digital Engagement; Elevating Experience; Innovating with AI & Bots and Powering CX Automation.

This year, Verint invited Sheila McGee-Smith, founder and principal analyst of McGee-Smith Analytics, and Derek Top, research director and principal analyst from Opus Research, to evaluate the finalists and determine the winners of each category.

“We’re honoring the standout individuals and organizations that are harnessing the Verint Open Platform to enhance customer satisfaction while empowering their workforce,” says McGee-Smith. “They illustrate how embracing digital solutions like AI can lead to increased efficiency, enhanced agent performance and real business outcomes in the contact center.”

“In a year driven by AI innovation, the Verint Engage Global Customer Awards are a testament to the unwavering commitment of the pioneering companies that are successfully providing exceptional customer experiences,” added Top.

Following are the winners of the Verint Engage Global Customer Awards:

Customer Engagement Champion

PLATINUM: Pfizer Connect, Pfizer

GOLD: Mattias Liljeberg, Louisiana Blue

Driving Success with Digital Engagement

PLATINUM: Eric Bigelow, Qualfon

GOLD: Alex Nassi, SugarCRM

Elevating Experience

PLATINUM: Angie McConnell, PREMIER Bankcard

GOLD: Daniela Siani Paschoal, Claro Brasil

Innovating with AI & Bots

PLATINUM: Customer Experience Business Analyst, Leading Financial Services Technology Provider

GOLD: Customer Service Team, Bradesco Seguros

Powering CX Automation

“Congratulations to the award winners for their exceptional accomplishments in improving CX automation,” says Verint’s Jasen Williams, global vice president, Corporate Marketing. “Their dedication to providing AI business outcomes to their customers sets a high standard for industry excellence.”

Visit Engage 2024 to learn more.

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) is a leader in customer experience (CX) automation. The world’s most iconic brands – including more than 80 of the Fortune 100 companies – use the Verint Open Platform and our team of AI-powered bots to deliver tangible AI Business Outcomes, Now™ across the enterprise.

Verint, The CX Automation Company™, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, VERINT OPEN CCAAS, THE CX AUTOMATION COMPANY, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY AND THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Contacts

Media Relations

Sue Huss



sue.huss@verint.com

Investor Relations

Matthew Frankel



matthew.frankel@verint.com