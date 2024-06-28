Verint Awarded $6.5 Million Deal from Top 10 U.S. Public Utility Company to Deploy Multiple AI-powered Bots

Utility Company Looking for Tangible AI Business Outcomes Quickly Deployed in Existing Workflows





MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, today announced that a top 10 U.S. public utility company signed a multi-year contract for the Verint Open Platform. They plan to increase CX automation and deliver AI business outcomes in their 1,800-agent contact center.

The utility company’s CX automation goals include reducing costs, elevating insights into customer trends, improving retention, identifying upsell opportunities and taking a more holistic approach to quality. To achieve these outcomes, Verint will deploy four AI-powered bots: Verint Data Insights Bot, Verint Exact Transcription Bot, Verint Interaction Wrap Up Bot and Verint Quality Bot.

“Public utilities are embracing CX automation to elevate their customer experiences with the same budget and resources,” says Verint’s Steve Seger, chief revenue officer. “The Verint Open Platform transforms the latest AI technology innovation into tangible AI business outcomes that are quickly deployed in existing workflows.”

For more information, visit Verint Open Platform.

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) is a leader in customer experience (CX) automation. The world’s most iconic brands – including more than 80 of the Fortune 100 companies – use the Verint Open Platform and our team of AI-powered bots to deliver tangible AI business outcomes across the enterprise.

Verint, The CX Automation Company™, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, VERINT OPEN CCAAS, THE CX AUTOMATION COMPANY, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY AND THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Contacts

Media Relations



Sue Huss



sue.huss@verint.com

Investor Relations

Matthew Frankel



matthew.frankel@verint.com