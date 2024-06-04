Verint Announces Strong Q1 FYE 2025 Results

Revenue and Diluted EPS Come in Ahead of Guidance





World’s Leading Brands Select Verint Open Platform for Tangible AI Business Outcomes

Raising Revenue and Diluted EPS Outlook for FYE25

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, today announced results for the three months ended April 30, 2024 (FYE 2025). Revenue for the three months ended April 30, 2024 was $221 million, representing 2% year-over-year growth on a reported basis and 5% growth year-over-year as adjusted for the divestiture of our quality managed services business on January 31, 2024. For the three months ended April 30, 2024, diluted EPS was $0.16 on a GAAP basis and $0.59 on a non-GAAP basis, reflecting 11% year-over-year growth.

Dan Bodner, Verint CEO commented: “Brands are increasingly seeking AI business outcomes to increase customer experience (CX) automation in their contact centers. Behind our recent momentum is the Verint open platform which was introduced last year to transform the latest AI technology into tangible AI business outcomes, better than any other contact center platform.”

Bodner continued: “We believe the AI business outcome opportunity in the contact center market is early, growing and very large, as brands are starting to deploy AI-powered bots to reduce labor costs and elevate CX. In Q1, many of the world’s leading brands selected our open platform and AI-powered bots to deliver tangible AI business outcomes. We are pleased that our Q1 revenue and non-GAAP diluted EPS came in ahead of our guidance, and with this strong start to the year, we are raising our annual outlook to reflect continued market demand for CX automation.”

Q1 FYE 2025 Highlights

Revenue: Up 2% year-over-year on a reported basis and up 5% year-over-year as adjusted for the divestiture of our quality managed services business on January 31, 2024

Up 2% year-over-year on a reported basis and up 5% year-over-year as adjusted for the divestiture of our quality managed services business on January 31, 2024 Gross Margin: Up >250bps year-over-year

Up >250bps year-over-year SaaS Revenue: Up 20% year-over-year

Up 20% year-over-year New Bundled SaaS ACV Bookings: up 25% year-over-year with 80% including Bots

Grant Highlander, Verint CFO, added, “Our strong Q1 results were driven by continued SaaS momentum and 20% SaaS revenue growth. I am pleased with Q1 New Bundled SaaS ACV bookings up 25% year-over-year and with 80% of these bookings including AI-power bots. As of the end of Q1, our advanced stage bundled SaaS pipeline for the remainder of the year was up more than 20% from same period last year, reflecting the increasing market demand for tangible AI business outcomes.”

FYE 2025 Outlook

We are raising our non-GAAP outlook for the year ending January 31, 2025.

Revenue : $933 million +/- 2%, reflecting 5% year-over-year growth (adjusted for the divestiture discussed above)

: $933 million +/- 2%, reflecting 5% year-over-year growth (adjusted for the divestiture discussed above) Diluted EPS: $2.90 at the midpoint of our revenue guidance, reflecting 6% year-over-year growth

Our non-GAAP outlook for three months ending July 31, 2024 and year ending January 31, 2025 excludes the following GAAP measure which we are able to quantify with reasonable certainty:

Amortization of intangible assets of approximately $5 million and $18 million, for the three months ending July 31, 2024 and year ending January 31, 2025, respectively.

Our non-GAAP outlook for the three months ending July 31, 2024 and year ending January 31, 2025 excludes the following GAAP measures for which we are able to provide a range of probable significance:

Stock-based compensation expenses are expected to be between approximately $18 million and $20 million, and $74 million and $78 million, for the three months ending July 31, 2024 and year ending January 31, 2025, respectively, assuming market prices for our common stock approximately consistent with current levels.

Our non-GAAP guidance does not include the potential impact of any in-process business acquisitions that may close after the date hereof, and, unless otherwise specified, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with current rates.

We are unable, without unreasonable efforts, to provide a reconciliation for other GAAP measures which are excluded from our non-GAAP outlook, including the impact of future business acquisitions or acquisition expenses, future restructuring expenses, and non-GAAP income tax adjustments due to the level of unpredictability and uncertainty associated with these items. For these same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of these excluded items. While historical results may not be indicative of future results, actual amounts for the three months ended April 30, 2024 and 2023 for the GAAP measures excluded from our non-GAAP outlook appear in Tables 2, 3, 4 and 5 of this press release.

Q1 Conference Call Information

We will conduct a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss our results for the three months ended April 30, 2024 and outlook. An online, real-time webcast of the conference call and webcast slides will be available on our website at www.verint.com. Participants may register for the call here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures presented for completed periods to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the tables below as well as “Supplemental Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics” at the end of this press release.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a leader in customer experience (“CX”) automation. The world’s most iconic brands – including more than 80 of the Fortune 100 companies – use the Verint Open Platform and our team of AI-powered bots to deliver tangible AI business outcomes across the enterprise.

Verint. The CX Automation Company™, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. Learn more at Verint.com.

Cautions About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations include, among others: uncertainties regarding the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or global conditions, including as a result of slowdowns, recessions, economic instability, rising interest rates, tightening credit markets, inflation, instability in the banking sector, actual or threatened trade wars, political unrest, armed conflicts, natural disasters, or outbreaks of disease (including global epidemics or pandemics), as well as the resulting impact on spending by customers or partners, on our business; risks that our customers or partners delay, downsize, cancel, or refrain from placing orders or renewing subscriptions or contracts, or are unable to honor contractual commitments or payment obligations due to challenges or uncertainties in their budgets, liquidity, or businesses; risks associated with our ability to keep pace with technological advances and challenges and evolving industry standards, including achieving and maintaining the competitive differentiation of our solution platform; to adapt to changing market potential from area to area within our markets; and to successfully develop, launch, and drive demand for new, innovative, high-quality products and services that meet or exceed customer challenges and needs, while simultaneously preserving our legacy businesses and migrating away from areas of commoditization; risks due to aggressive competition in all of our markets and our ability to keep pace with competitors, some of whom may be able to grow faster than us or have greater resources than us, including in areas such as sales and marketing, branding, technological innovation and development, and recruiting and retention; risks associated with our ability to properly execute on our software as a service (“SaaS”) transition, including successfully transitioning customers to our cloud platform and the increased importance of subscription renewal rates, and risk of increased variability in our period-to-period results based on the mix, terms, and timing of our transactions; risks relating to our ability to properly identify and execute on growth or strategic initiatives, manage investments in our business and operations, and enhance our existing operations and infrastructure, including the proper prioritization and allocation of limited financial and other resources; risks associated with our ability to or costs to retain, recruit, and train qualified personnel and management in regions in which we operate either physically or remotely, including in new markets and growth areas we may enter, due to competition for talent, increased labor costs, applicable regulatory requirements, or otherwise; challenges associated with selling sophisticated solutions and cloud-based solutions, which may incorporate newer technologies, such as artificial intelligence (“AI”), whose adoption and use-cases are still emerging (and may present risks of their own), including with respect to longer sales cycles, more complex sales processes and customer evaluation and approval processes, more complex contractual and information security requirements, and assisting customers in understanding and realizing the benefits of our solutions and technologies, as well as with developing, offering, implementing, and maintaining an enterprise-class, broad solution portfolio; risks that we may be unable to maintain, expand, or enable our relationships with partners as part of our growth strategy, including partners with whom we may overlap or compete, while avoiding excessive concentration with one or more partners; risks associated with our reliance on third-party suppliers, partners, or original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) for certain services, products, or components, including companies that may compete with us or work with our competitors; risks associated with our significant international operations, including exposure to regions subject to political or economic instability, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, inflation, increased financial accounting and reporting burdens and complexities, and challenges associated with a significant portion of our cash being held overseas; risks associated with a significant part of our business coming from government contracts, and associated procurement processes and regulatory requirements; risks associated with our ability to identify suitable targets for acquisition or investment or successfully compete for, consummate, and implement mergers and acquisitions, including risks associated with valuations, legacy liabilities, reputational considerations, capital constraints, costs and expenses, maintaining profitability levels, expansion into new areas, management distraction, post-acquisition integration activities, and potential asset impairments; risks associated with complex and changing domestic and foreign regulatory environments, including, among others, with respect to data privacy, AI, cyber/information security, government contracts, anti-corruption, trade compliance, climate change or other environmental, social and governance matters, tax, and labor matters, relating to our own operations, the products and services we offer, and/or the use of our solutions by our customers; risks associated with the mishandling or perceived mishandling of sensitive or confidential information and data, including personally identifiable information or other information that may belong to our customers or other third parties, including in connection with our SaaS or other hosted or managed services offerings or when we are asked to perform service or support; risks associated with our reliance on third parties to provide certain cloud hosting or other cloud-based services to us or our customers, including the risk of service disruptions, data breaches, or data loss or corruption; risks that our solutions or services, or those of third-party suppliers, partners, or OEMs which we use in or with our offerings or otherwise rely on, including third-party hosting platforms, may contain defects, vulnerabilities, or develop operational problems; risk that we or our solutions may be subject to security vulnerabilities or lapses, including cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches, failures, or disruptions; risks that our intellectual property (“IP”) rights may not be adequate to protect our business or assets or that others may make claims on our IP, claim infringement on their IP rights, or claim a violation of their license rights, including relative to free or open source components we may use; risks associated with leverage resulting from our current debt position or our ability to incur additional debt, including with respect to liquidity considerations, covenant limitations and compliance, fluctuations in interest rates, dilution considerations (with respect to our convertible notes), and our ability to maintain our credit ratings; risks that we may experience liquidity or working capital issues and related risks that financing sources may be unavailable to us on reasonable terms or at all; risks arising as a result of contingent or other obligations or liabilities assumed in our acquisition of our former parent company, Comverse Technology, Inc. (“CTI”), or associated with formerly being consolidated with, and part of a consolidated tax group with, CTI, or as a result of the successor to CTI’s business operations, Mavenir Inc., being unwilling or unable to provide us with certain indemnities to which we are entitled; risks associated with changing accounting principles or standards, tax laws and regulations, tax rates, and the continuing availability of expected tax benefits; risks relating to the adequacy of our existing infrastructure, systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls, and personnel, and our ability to successfully implement and maintain enhancements to the foregoing, for our current and future operations and reporting needs, including related risks of financial statement omissions, misstatements, restatements, or filing delays; risks associated with market volatility in the prices of our common stock and convertible notes based on our performance, third-party publications or speculation, or other factors, and risks associated with actions of activist stockholders; risks associated with Apax Partners’ significant ownership position and potential that its interests will not be aligned with those of our common stockholders; and risks associated with the February 1, 2021 spin-off of our former Cyber Intelligence Solutions business, including the possibility that the spin-off transaction does not achieve the benefits anticipated, does not qualify as a tax-free transaction, or exposes us to unexpected claims or liabilities. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2024, when filed, and other filings we make with the SEC.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, VERINT OPEN CCAAS, THE CX AUTOMATION COMPANY, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, and THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Table 1 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 Revenue: Recurring $ 173,528 $ 166,439 Nonrecurring 47,749 50,127 Total revenue 221,277 216,566 Cost of revenue: Recurring 35,923 39,643 Nonrecurring 26,480 26,795 Amortization of acquired technology 1,358 1,965 Total cost of revenue 63,761 68,403 Gross profit 157,516 148,163 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 36,730 31,782 Selling, general and administrative 93,276 101,279 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 3,065 6,330 Total operating expenses 133,071 139,391 Operating income 24,445 8,772 Other income (expense), net: Interest income 1,978 1,982 Interest expense (2,591 ) (2,781 ) Other (expense) income, net (498 ) 24 Total other expense, net (1,111 ) (775 ) Income before provision for income taxes 23,334 7,997 Provision for income taxes 7,955 4,363 Net income 15,379 3,634 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 138 339 Net income attributable to Verint Systems Inc. 15,241 3,295 Dividends on preferred stock (5,200 ) (5,200 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares $ 10,041 $ (1,905 ) Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.: Basic $ 0.16 $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ 0.16 $ (0.03 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 62,335 64,940 Diluted 62,845 64,940

Table 2 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to Non-GAAP SaaS Metrics (Unaudited) SaaS Revenue Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Bundled SaaS revenue – GAAP $ 65,695 $ 59,453 Unbundled SaaS revenue – GAAP 75,288 57,695 SaaS revenue – GAAP 140,983 117,148 Estimated bundled SaaS revenue adjustments — 612 Estimated unbundled SaaS revenue adjustments — — Estimated SaaS revenue adjustments — 612 Bundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP 65,695 60,065 Unbundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP 75,288 57,695 SaaS revenue – non-GAAP $ 140,983 $ 117,760

New SaaS ACV Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 New SaaS ACV $ 19,783 $ 15,990 New SaaS ACV – bundled SaaS component 14,872 11,863 New SaaS ACV – unbundled SaaS component 4,911 4,127 New SaaS ACV – Last Twelve Months 97,074 93,977

SaaS ARR Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 SaaS ARR $ 537,664 $ 493,677

Table 3 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Revenue Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Recurring revenue – GAAP $ 173,528 $ 166,439 Nonrecurring revenue – GAAP 47,749 50,127 Total GAAP revenue 221,277 216,566 Recurring revenue adjustments — 627 Nonrecurring revenue adjustments — — Total revenue adjustments — 627 Recurring revenue – non-GAAP 173,528 167,066 Nonrecurring revenue – non-GAAP 47,749 50,127 Total non-GAAP revenue $ 221,277 $ 217,193

Gross Profit and Gross Margin Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Recurring cost of revenues $ 35,923 $ 39,643 Nonrecurring cost of revenues 26,480 26,795 Amortization of acquired technology 1,358 1,965 Total GAAP cost of revenue 63,761 68,403 GAAP gross profit 157,516 148,163 GAAP gross margin 71.2 % 68.4 % Revenue adjustments — 627 Amortization of acquired technology 1,358 1,965 Stock-based compensation expenses 1,082 436 Acquisition and divestitures expenses, net — 56 Restructuring expenses 182 258 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 160,138 $ 151,505 Non-GAAP gross margin 72.4 % 69.8 %

Research and Development, net Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 GAAP research and development, net $ 36,730 $ 31,782 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 16.6 % 14.7 % Stock-based compensation expenses (3,543 ) (2,327 ) Acquisition and divestitures expenses, net — (56 ) Restructuring expenses (1,464 ) (138 ) Other adjustments — (5 ) Non-GAAP research and development, net $ 31,723 $ 29,256 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 14.3 % 13.5 %

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 93,276 $ 101,279 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 42.2 % 46.8 % Stock-based compensation expenses (13,396 ) (12,216 ) Acquisition and divestitures expenses, net (205 ) (7,703 ) Restructuring expenses (1,133 ) (1,004 ) Accelerated lease costs — (288 ) IT facilities and infrastructure realignment — (2,779 ) Other adjustments (109 ) (170 ) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 78,433 $ 77,119 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 35.4 % 35.5 %

Operating Income and Operating Margin Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 GAAP operating income $ 24,445 $ 8,772 GAAP operating margin 11.0 % 4.1 % Revenue adjustments — 627 Amortization of acquired technology 1,358 1,965 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 3,065 6,330 Stock-based compensation expenses 18,021 14,979 Acquisition and divestitures expenses (benefit), net 205 7,815 Restructuring expenses 2,779 1,400 Accelerated lease costs — 288 IT facilities and infrastructure realignment — 2,779 Other adjustments 109 175 Non-GAAP operating income $ 49,982 $ 45,130 Non-GAAP operating margin 22.6 % 20.8 %

Other Expense, Net Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 GAAP other expense, net $ (1,111 ) $ (775 ) Losses on early retirements of debt — 237 Acquisition and divestitures benefit, net — (156 ) Other adjustments — (9 ) Non-GAAP other expense, net(1) $ (1,111 ) $ (703 )

Provision for Income Taxes Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 GAAP provision for income taxes $ 7,955 $ 4,363 GAAP effective income tax rate 34.1 % 54.6 % Non-GAAP income tax adjustments (1,778 ) (282 ) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 6,177 $ 4,081 Non-GAAP effective income tax rate 12.6 % 9.2 %

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Verint Systems Inc. Common Shares Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares $ 10,041 $ (1,905 ) Revenue adjustments — 627 Amortization of acquired technology 1,358 1,965 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 3,065 6,330 Stock-based compensation expenses 18,021 14,979 Losses on early retirements of debt — 237 Acquisition and divestitures expenses, net 205 7,659 Restructuring expenses 2,780 1,400 Accelerated lease costs — 288 IT facilities and infrastructure realignment — 2,779 Other adjustments 109 166 Non-GAAP tax adjustments 1,778 282 Dividends, reversed due to assumed conversion of preferred stock(3) 5,200 — Total adjustments 32,516 36,712 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares $ 42,557 $ 34,807

