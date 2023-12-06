Verint Announces Q3 FYE 2024 Results

SaaS ARR up 11% Year-Over-Year Driven by Solid Bookings and Renewals





Positive Leading Indicators with Significant Increase in Customer AI Adoption and SaaS Pipeline up More than 20% year-over-year

Expect to Finish the Year Strong with 11% Non-GAAP Revenue Growth in the Fourth Quarter

Investor Day to Be Held December 13th Focused on Verint’s AI Differentiation and Long-Term Trends

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced results for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2023 (FYE 2024). Revenue for the three months ended October 31, 2023 was $219 million, representing (3)% year-over-year change. Revenue for the nine months ended October 31, 2023 was $645 million on a GAAP basis and $646 million on a non-GAAP basis, representing (3)% year-over-year change on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. For the three months ended October 31, 2023, diluted EPS was $0.12 on a GAAP basis and $0.65 on a non-GAAP basis. For the nine months ended October 31, 2023, net loss per share was $(0.09) on a GAAP basis and diluted EPS was $1.67 on a non-GAAP basis.

“We are pleased to have overachieved our revenue and non-GAAP diluted EPS expectations in Q3 and believe we are on track to complete the year with strong 11% revenue growth in Q4. Our 12 month SaaS pipeline at the end of Q3 was up more than 20% year-over-year and we are pleased with the increase in customer AI adoption with the majority of our Q3 new SaaS ACV bookings including Verint AI-Powered Bots. We look forward to reviewing our significant AI differentiation and the positive impact customer AI adoption has on our financial model at our investor day next week,” said Dan Bodner, Verint CEO.

Q3 FYE 2024 Highlights

SaaS ARR: Up 11% year-over-year

Up 11% year-over-year New SaaS ACV Bookings: $25 Million, or an annual run-rate of ~$100 million

$25 Million, or an annual run-rate of ~$100 million % of New ACV Bookings Including Bots: >50%, with customer AI adoption increasing

>50%, with customer AI adoption increasing Favorable Mix Shift to Recurring Revenue: 87% of software revenue recurring year-to-date (up ~200bps year-over-year)

87% of software revenue recurring year-to-date (up ~200bps year-over-year) Gross Margin: Up more than 100bps year-to-date compared to the same period last year

Up more than 100bps year-to-date compared to the same period last year GAAP Cash From Operations: Up 19% year-to-date compared to the same period last year

Grant Highlander, Verint CFO, added, “SaaS ARR is becoming an important metric to understand our SaaS growth trends as customers shift to the Verint cloud, and I am pleased that SaaS ARR increased 11% in Q3 year-over-year. I am also pleased with our strong margins and 19% year-over-year increase in GAAP cash from operations year-to-date, which provides us with financial flexibility as we continue to execute on our previously announced $200 million stock buyback program. Going forward, Verint is well positioned for the market shift to more bots and fewer contact center agents. Verint deploying more bot licenses with fewer agent licenses will increase our TAM overall, and provide us the opportunity to accelerate SaaS revenue growth.”

FYE 2024 Outlook

We are providing our non-GAAP outlook for the year ending January 31, 2024 as follows:

Revenue : $910 million +/- 2%

: $910 million +/- 2% SaaS Revenue: 15% year-over-year growth

15% year-over-year growth Diluted EPS: $2.65 at the midpoint of our revenue guidance, reflecting 5% year-over-year growth

Our non-GAAP outlook for year ending January 31, 2024 excludes the following GAAP measure which we are able to quantify with reasonable certainty:

Amortization of intangible assets of approximately $33 million.

Our non-GAAP outlook for the year ending January 31, 2024 excludes the following GAAP measures for which we are able to provide a range of probable significance:

Revenue adjustments are expected to be between approximately $1 million and $2 million.

Stock-based compensation expenses are expected to be between approximately $67 million and $69 million, assuming market prices for our common stock approximately consistent with current levels.

Costs associated with modifying our workplace in response to our decision to move to a hybrid work environment, including assumed lease terminations and abandonments, IT facilities and infrastructure costs, and other nonrecurring charges are expected to be between approximately $26 million and $28 million.

Our non-GAAP guidance does not include the potential impact of any in-process business acquisitions that may close after the date hereof, and, unless otherwise specified, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with current rates.

We are unable, without unreasonable efforts, to provide a reconciliation for other GAAP measures which are excluded from our non-GAAP outlook, including the impact of future business acquisitions or acquisition expenses, future restructuring expenses, and non-GAAP income tax adjustments due to the level of unpredictability and uncertainty associated with these items. For these same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of these excluded items. While historical results may not be indicative of future results, actual amounts for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2023 and 2022 for the GAAP measures excluded from our non-GAAP outlook appear in Tables 2, 3 and 4 of this press release.

Q3 Conference Call Information

We will conduct a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss our results for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2023 and outlook. An online, real-time webcast of the conference call and webcast slides will be available on our website at www.verint.com. Participants may register for the call here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Investor Day Information

We will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET which will focus on Verint’s AI differentiation and CX automation opportunity. A Q&A session will follow the prepared remarks. To register for the Investor Day, which will be hosted virtually, please visit the event’s registration page by clicking here.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures presented for completed periods to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the tables below as well as “Supplemental Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics” at the end of this press release.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands continuously elevate the customer experience (CX) and reduce operating costs. More than 10,000 organizations in 175 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – rely on Verint’s open customer engagement platform to harness the power of data and artificial intelligence (AI) to maximize CX automation.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company®. Learn more at Verint.com.

Cautions About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations include, among others: uncertainties regarding the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or global conditions, including as a result of slowdowns, recessions, economic instability, rising interest rates, tightening credit markets, inflation, instability in the banking sector, actual or threatened trade wars, political unrest, armed conflicts, natural disasters, or outbreaks of disease (such as the COVID-19 pandemic), as well as the resulting impact on spending by customers or partners, on our business; risks that our customers or partners delay, downsize, cancel, or refrain from placing orders or renewing subscriptions or contracts, or are unable to honor contractual commitments or payment obligations due to challenges or uncertainties in their budgets, liquidity or and businesses; risks associated with our ability to keep pace with technological advances and challenges and evolving industry standards, including achieving and maintaining the competitive differentiation of our solution platform; to adapt to changing market potential from area to area within our markets; and to successfully develop, launch, and drive demand for new, innovative, high-quality products and services that meet or exceed customer challenges and needs, while simultaneously preserving our legacy businesses and migrating away from areas of commoditization; risks due to aggressive competition in all of our markets and our ability to keep pace with competitors, some of whom may be able to grow faster than us or have greater resources than us, including in areas such as sales and marketing, branding, technological innovation and development, and recruiting and retention; risks associated with our ability to properly execute on our software as a service (“SaaS”) transition, including successfully transitioning customers to our cloud platform and the increased importance of subscription renewal rates, and risk of increased variability in our period-to-period results based on the mix, terms, and timing of our transactions; risks relating to our ability to properly identify and execute on growth or strategic initiatives, manage investments in our business and operations, and enhance our existing operations and infrastructure, including the proper prioritization and allocation of limited financial and other resources; risks associated with our ability to or costs to retain, recruit , and train qualified personnel and management in regions in which we operate either physically or remotely, including in new markets and growth areas we may enter, due to competition for talent, increased labor costs, applicable regulatory requirements, or otherwise; challenges associated with selling sophisticated solutions and cloud-based solutions, which may incorporate newer technologies, such as artificial intelligence, whose adoption and use-cases are still emerging, including with respect to longer sales cycles, more complex sales processes and customer evaluation and approval processes, more complex contractual and information security requirements, and assisting customers in understanding and realizing the benefits of our solutions and technologies, as well as with developing, offering, implementing, and maintaining an enterprise class, broad solution portfolio; risks that we may be unable to maintain, expand, or enable our relationships with partners as part of our growth strategy, including partners with whom we may overlap or compete, while avoiding excessive concentration with one or more partners; risks associated with our reliance on third-party suppliers, partners, or original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) for certain services, products, or components, including companies that may compete with us or work with our competitors; risks associated with our significant international operations, including exposure to regions subject to political or economic instability, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, inflation, increased financial accounting and reporting burdens and complexities, and challenges associated with a significant portion of our cash being held overseas; risks associated with a significant part of our business coming from government contracts, and associated procurement processes and regulatory requirements; risks associated with our ability to identify suitable targets for acquisition or investment or successfully compete for, consummate, and implement mergers and acquisitions, including risks associated with valuations, legacy liabilities, reputational considerations, capital constraints, costs and expenses, maintaining profitability levels, expansion into new areas, management distraction, post-acquisition integration activities, and potential asset impairments; risks associated with complex and changing domestic and foreign regulatory environments, including, among others, with respect to data privacy, artificial intelligence, cyber / information security, government contracts, anti-corruption, trade compliance, climate change or other environmental, social and governance matters, tax, and labor matters, relating to our own operations, the products and services we offer, and/or the use of our solutions by our customers; risks associated with the mishandling or perceived mishandling of sensitive or confidential information and data, including personally identifiable information or other information that may belong to our customers or other third parties, including in connection with our SaaS or other hosted or managed services offerings or when we are asked to perform service or support; risks associated with our reliance on third parties to provide certain cloud hosting or other cloud-based services to us or our customers, including the risk of service disruption, data breaches, or data loss or corruption; risks that our solutions or services, or those of third-party suppliers, partners, or OEMs which we use in or with our offerings or otherwise rely on, including third-party hosting platforms, may contain defects, vulnerabilities, or develop operational problems; risk that we or our solutions maybe subject to security vulnerabilities or lapses, including cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches, failures, or disruptions; risks that our intellectual property rights may not be adequate to protect our business or assets or that others may make claims on our intellectual property, claim infringement on their intellectual property rights, or claim a violation of their license rights, including relative to free or open source components we may use; risks associated with leverage resulting from our current debt position or our ability to incur additional debt, including with respect to liquidity considerations, covenant limitations and compliance, fluctuations in interest rates, dilution considerations (with respect to our convertible notes), and our ability to maintain our credit ratings; risks that we may experience liquidity or working capital issues and related risks that financing sources may be unavailable to us on reasonable terms or at all; risks arising as a result of contingent or other obligations or liabilities assumed in our acquisition of our former parent company, Comverse Technology, Inc. (“CTI”), or associated with formerly being consolidated with, and part of a consolidated tax group with, CTI, or as a result of the successor to CTI’s business operations, Mavenir Inc., being unwilling or unable to provide us with certain indemnities to which we are entitled; risks associated with changing accounting principles or standards, tax laws and regulations, tax rates, and the continuing availability of expected tax benefits; risks relating to the adequacy of our existing infrastructure, systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls, and personnel, and our ability to successfully implement and maintain enhancements to the foregoing, for our current and future operations and reporting needs, including related risks of financial statement omissions, misstatements, restatements, or filing delays; risks associated with market volatility in the prices of our common stock and convertible notes based on our performance, third-party publications or speculation, or other factors and risks associated with actions of activist stockholders; risks associated with Apax Partners’ significant ownership position and potential that its interests will not be aligned with those of our common stockholders; and risks associated with the February 1, 2021 spin-off of our former Cyber Intelligence Solutions business, including the possibility that the spin-off transaction does not achieve the benefits anticipated, does not qualify as a tax-free transaction, or exposes us to unexpected claims or liabilities. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2023, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2023, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2023, when filed, and other filings we make with the SEC.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, VERINT OPEN CCAAS, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT and THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Table 1 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Recurring $ 161,117 $ 174,222 $ 488,555 $ 500,029 Nonrecurring 57,430 50,971 156,723 165,969 Total revenue 218,547 225,193 645,278 665,998 Cost of revenue: Recurring 38,883 38,834 118,093 120,714 Nonrecurring 25,046 28,013 79,213 90,781 Amortization of acquired technology 1,609 3,550 5,511 10,742 Total cost of revenue 65,538 70,397 202,817 222,237 Gross profit 153,009 154,796 442,461 443,761 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 32,084 32,941 97,923 97,844 Selling, general and administrative 87,879 93,757 297,532 302,344 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 6,328 6,420 19,028 19,887 Total operating expenses 126,291 133,118 414,483 420,075 Operating income 26,718 21,678 27,978 23,686 Other income (expense), net: Interest income 1,650 1,045 5,440 1,742 Interest expense (2,609 ) (2,147 ) (7,994 ) (5,511 ) Other income, net 59 1,045 59 3,186 Total other expense, net (900 ) (57 ) (2,495 ) (583 ) Income before provision for income taxes 25,818 21,621 25,483 23,103 Provision for income taxes 12,953 17,395 14,772 20,539 Net income 12,865 4,226 10,711 2,564 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 253 150 804 614 Net income attributable to Verint Systems Inc. 12,612 4,076 9,907 1,950 Dividends on preferred stock (5,200 ) (5,200 ) (15,600 ) (15,600 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares $ 7,412 $ (1,124 ) $ (5,693 ) $ (13,650 ) Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.: Basic $ 0.12 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.21 ) Diluted $ 0.12 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.21 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 63,887 65,583 64,411 65,161 Diluted 64,144 65,583 64,411 65,161

Table 2 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to Non-GAAP SaaS Metrics (Unaudited) SaaS Revenue Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Bundled SaaS revenue – GAAP $ 63,251 $ 57,041 $ 184,770 $ 161,005 Unbundled SaaS revenue – GAAP 52,400 58,746 161,470 152,066 SaaS revenue – GAAP 115,651 115,787 346,240 313,071 Estimated bundled SaaS revenue adjustments 117 374 960 2,323 Estimated unbundled SaaS revenue adjustments — — — — Estimated SaaS revenue adjustments 117 374 960 2,323 Bundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP 63,368 57,415 185,730 163,328 Unbundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP 52,400 58,746 161,470 152,066 SaaS revenue – non-GAAP $ 115,768 $ 116,161 $ 347,200 $ 315,394 New SaaS ACV Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 New SaaS ACV $ 25,389 $ 26,833 $ 67,838 $ 78,178 New SaaS ACV – Last Twelve Months 91,713 108,466 SaaS ARR Three Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 SaaS ARR $ 512,304 $ 460,812

Table 3 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Revenue Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Recurring revenue – GAAP $ 161,117 $ 174,222 $ 488,555 $ 500,029 Nonrecurring revenue – GAAP 57,430 50,971 156,723 165,969 Total GAAP revenue 218,547 225,193 645,278 665,998 Recurring revenue adjustments 120 423 989 2,498 Nonrecurring revenue adjustments — — — — Total revenue adjustments 120 423 989 2,498 Recurring revenue – non-GAAP 161,237 174,645 489,544 502,527 Nonrecurring revenue – non-GAAP 57,430 50,971 156,723 165,969 Total non-GAAP revenue 218,667 225,616 646,267 668,496

Gross Profit and Gross Margin Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Recurring cost of revenues $ 38,883 $ 38,834 $ 118,093 $ 120,714 Nonrecurring cost of revenues 25,046 28,013 79,213 90,781 Amortization of acquired technology 1,609 3,550 5,511 10,742 Total GAAP cost of revenue 65,538 70,397 202,817 222,237 GAAP gross profit 153,009 154,796 442,461 443,761 GAAP gross margin 70.0 % 68.7 % 68.6 % 66.6 % Revenue adjustments 120 423 989 2,498 Amortization of acquired technology 1,609 3,550 5,511 10,742 Stock-based compensation expenses 1,093 1,329 2,905 4,245 Acquisition expenses, net 31 — 353 176 Restructuring (benefit) expenses, net (2 ) 593 1,447 969 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 155,860 $ 160,691 $ 453,666 $ 462,391 Non-GAAP gross margin 71.3 % 71.2 % 70.2 % 69.2 %

Research and Development, net Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP research and development, net $ 32,084 $ 32,941 $ 97,923 $ 97,844 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 14.7 % 14.6 % 15.2 % 14.7 % Stock-based compensation expenses (3,025 ) (3,533 ) (8,818 ) (10,371 ) Acquisition expenses, net (20 ) — (96 ) (198 ) Restructuring expenses (1 ) (509 ) (316 ) (646 ) IT facilities and infrastructure realignment — — (1,648 ) — Other adjustments — (17 ) — (67 ) Non-GAAP research and development, net $ 29,038 $ 28,882 $ 87,045 $ 86,562 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 13.3 % 12.8 % 13.5 % 12.9 %

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 87,879 $ 93,757 $ 297,532 $ 302,344 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 40.2 % 41.6 % 46.1 % 45.4 % Stock-based compensation expenses (12,068 ) (15,037 ) (38,563 ) (49,346 ) Acquisition benefit (expenses), net 207 (1,172 ) (5,671 ) (2,661 ) Restructuring expenses (483 ) (1,324 ) (3,337 ) (7,807 ) Separation expenses (240 ) (291 ) (605 ) (1,142 ) Accelerated lease costs (98 ) (725 ) (5,262 ) (7,831 ) IT facilities and infrastructure realignment (1,937 ) (1,095 ) (16,816 ) (3,526 ) Impairment charges — — — (1,799 ) Other adjustments (1 ) (900 ) (212 ) (2,511 ) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 73,259 $ 73,213 $ 227,066 $ 225,721 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 33.5 % 32.5 % 35.1 % 33.8 %

