Verint Announces Q2 FYE 2025 Results

Strong AI Momentum in Q2 with AI Bookings Increasing More than 40% Year-Over-Year





Bundled SaaS Revenue Growth Accelerates in Q2 to 15% Year-Over-Year, Driven by AI

Verint Customers Report Strong AI Business Outcomes, Now

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, today announced results for the three and six months ended July 31, 2024 (FYE 2025). Revenue for the three months ended July 31, 2024 was $210 million, flat year-over-year on a reported basis and 3% growth year-over-year as adjusted for the divestiture of our quality managed services business on January 31, 2024. Revenue for the six months ended July 31, 2024 was $431 million, representing 1% year-over-year growth on a reported basis and 4% growth year-over-year as adjusted for the divestiture. For the three months ended July 31, 2024, diluted EPS was $0.02 on a GAAP basis and $0.49 on a non-GAAP basis, reflecting 3% year-over-year growth. For the six months ended July 31, 2024, diluted EPS was $0.18 on a GAAP basis and $1.08 on a non-GAAP basis, reflecting 7% year-over-year growth.

Dan Bodner, Verint CEO commented, “Behind our AI momentum is delivering ‘AI Business Outcomes, Now’™ better than any other vendor in the market. We launched our AI platform a year ago and we now have many customers, including some of the world’s leading brands, reporting strong AI business outcomes achieving significant ROI with Verint’s AI-powered bots. In Q2, we reported strong AI bookings growth and Bundled SaaS revenue growth driven by AI. We believe the AI opportunity in the contact center is very large and still in its early stages and that our ability to demonstrate measurable AI business outcomes positions us well for strong AI bookings growth in the second half of the year and accelerating revenue growth over time.”

Q2 FYE 2025 Highlights

Revenue: Flat year-over-year on a reported basis and up 3% year-over-year as adjusted for the divestiture discussed above

Flat year-over-year on a reported basis and up 3% year-over-year as adjusted for the divestiture discussed above Gross Margin: Up >150bps year-over-year

Up >150bps year-over-year Bundled SaaS Revenue: up 15% year-over-year

up 15% year-over-year AI Bookings: Up >40% year-over-year

Grant Highlander, Verint CFO, added, “Today, 100% of our AI innovation is deployed in Bundled SaaS and I am pleased with our accelerating Bundled SaaS revenue growth in Q2. As of the end of Q2, our advanced stage bundled SaaS pipeline for the remainder of the year was up around 20% from the same period last year, reflecting the increasing market demand for tangible AI business outcomes. Given our strong AI momentum in H1, for the full year we continue to expect 5% adjusted revenue growth and 10% adjusted EBITDA growth with strong free cash flow growth.”

FYE 2025 Outlook

Our non-GAAP outlook for the year ending January 31, 2025.

Revenue : $933 million +/- 2%, reflecting 5% year-over-year growth (adjusted for the divestiture discussed above)

: $933 million +/- 2%, reflecting 5% year-over-year growth (adjusted for the divestiture discussed above) Diluted EPS: $2.90 at the midpoint of our revenue guidance, reflecting 6% year-over-year growth

Our non-GAAP outlook for three months ending October 31, 2024 and year ending January 31, 2025 excludes the following GAAP measure which we are able to quantify with reasonable certainty:

Amortization of intangible assets of approximately $4 million and $18 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2024 and year ending January 31, 2025, respectively.

Our non-GAAP outlook for the three months ending October 31, 2024 and year ending January 31, 2025 excludes the following GAAP measures for which we are able to provide a range of probable significance:

Stock-based compensation expenses are expected to be between approximately $19 million and $21 million, and $78 million and $82 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2024 and year ending January 31, 2025, respectively, assuming market prices for our common stock approximately consistent with current levels.

Our non-GAAP guidance does not include the potential impact of any in-process business acquisitions that may close after the date hereof, and, unless otherwise specified, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with current rates.

We are unable, without unreasonable efforts, to provide a reconciliation for other GAAP measures which are excluded from our non-GAAP outlook, including the impact of future business acquisitions or acquisition expenses, future restructuring expenses, and non-GAAP income tax adjustments due to the level of unpredictability and uncertainty associated with these items. For these same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of these excluded items. While historical results may not be indicative of future results, actual amounts for the three and six months ended July 31, 2024 and 2023 for the GAAP measures excluded from our non-GAAP outlook appear in Tables 2, 3, 4 and 5 of this press release.

Q2 Conference Call Information

We will conduct a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss our results for the three and six months ended July 31, 2024 and outlook. An online, real-time webcast of the conference call and webcast slides will be available on our website at www.verint.com. Participants may register for the call here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a leader in customer experience ("CX") automation. The world's most iconic brands – including more than 80 of the Fortune 100 companies – use the Verint Open Platform and our team of AI-powered bots to deliver tangible AI business outcomes across the enterprise.

Verint. The CX Automation Company™, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. Learn more at Verint.com.

Cautions About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations include, among others: uncertainties regarding the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or global conditions, including as a result of slowdowns, recessions, economic instability, rising interest rates, tightening credit markets, inflation, instability in the banking sector, actual or threatened trade wars, political unrest, armed conflicts, natural disasters, or outbreaks of disease (including global epidemics or pandemics), as well as the resulting impact on spending by customers or partners, on our business; risks that our customers or partners delay, downsize, cancel, or refrain from placing orders or renewing subscriptions or contracts, or are unable to honor contractual commitments or payment obligations due to challenges or uncertainties in their budgets, liquidity, or businesses; risks associated with our ability to keep pace with technological advances and challenges and evolving industry standards, including achieving, demonstrating, and maintaining the competitive differentiation of our solution platform; to adapt to changing market potential from area to area within our markets; and to successfully develop, launch, and drive demand for new, innovative, high-quality products and services that meet or exceed customer challenges and needs, while simultaneously preserving our legacy businesses and migrating away from areas of commoditization; risks due to aggressive competition in all of our markets and our ability to keep pace with competitors, some of whom may be able to grow faster than us or have greater resources than us, including in areas such as sales and marketing, branding, technological innovation and development, and recruiting and retention; risks associated with our ability to properly execute on our software as a service (“SaaS”) transition, including successfully transitioning customers to our cloud platform and the increased importance of subscription renewal rates and term lengths, and risk of increased variability in our period-to-period results based on the mix, terms, and timing of our transactions; risks relating to our ability to properly identify and execute on growth or strategic initiatives, manage investments in our business and operations, and enhance our existing operations and infrastructure, including the proper prioritization and allocation of limited financial and other resources; risks associated with our ability to or costs to retain, recruit, and train qualified personnel and management in regions in which we operate either physically or remotely, including in new markets and growth areas we may enter, due to competition for talent, increased labor costs, applicable regulatory requirements, or otherwise; challenges associated with selling sophisticated solutions and cloud-based solutions, which may incorporate newer technologies, such as artificial intelligence (“AI”), whose adoption, value, and use-cases are still emerging (and may present risks of their own), including with respect to longer sales cycles, more complex sales processes and customer evaluation and approval processes, more complex contractual and information security requirements, and assisting customers in understanding and realizing the benefits of our solutions and technologies, as well as with developing, offering, implementing, and maintaining an enterprise-class, broad solution portfolio; risks that we may be unable to maintain, expand, or enable our relationships with partners as part of our growth strategy, including partners with whom we may overlap or compete, while avoiding excessive concentration with one or more partners; risks associated with our reliance on third-party suppliers, partners, or original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) for certain services, products, or components, including companies that may compete with us or work with our competitors; risks associated with our significant international operations, including exposure to regions subject to political or economic instability, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, inflation, increased financial accounting and reporting burdens and complexities, and challenges associated with a significant portion of our cash being held overseas; risks associated with a significant part of our business coming from government contracts, and associated procurement processes and regulatory requirements; risks associated with our ability to identify suitable targets for acquisition or investment or successfully compete for, consummate, and implement mergers and acquisitions, including risks associated with valuations, legacy liabilities, reputational considerations, capital constraints, costs and expenses, maintaining profitability levels, expansion into new areas, management distraction, post-acquisition integration activities, and potential asset impairments; risks associated with complex and changing domestic and foreign regulatory environments, including, among others, with respect to data privacy, AI, cyber/information security, government contracts, anti-corruption, trade compliance, climate change or other environmental, social and governance matters, tax, and labor matters, relating to our own operations, the products and services we offer, and/or the use of our solutions by our customers; risks associated with the mishandling or perceived mishandling of sensitive or confidential information and data, including personally identifiable information or other information that may belong to our customers or other third parties, including in connection with our SaaS or other hosted or managed services offerings or when we are asked to perform service or support; risks associated with our reliance on third parties to provide certain cloud hosting or other cloud-based services to us or our customers, including the risk of service disruptions, data breaches, or data loss or corruption; risks that our solutions or services, or those of third-party suppliers, partners, or OEMs which we use in or with our offerings or otherwise rely on, including third-party hosting platforms, may contain defects, vulnerabilities, or develop operational problems; risk that we or our solutions may be subject to security vulnerabilities or lapses, including cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches, failures, or disruptions; risks that our intellectual property (“IP”) rights may not be adequate to protect our business or assets or that others may make claims on our IP, claim infringement on their IP rights, or claim a violation of their license rights, including relative to free or open source components we may use; risks associated with leverage resulting from our current debt position or our ability to incur additional debt, including with respect to liquidity considerations, covenant limitations and compliance, fluctuations in interest rates, dilution considerations (with respect to our convertible notes), and our ability to maintain our credit ratings; risks that we may experience liquidity or working capital issues and related risks that financing sources may be unavailable to us on reasonable terms or at all; risks arising as a result of contingent or other obligations or liabilities assumed in our acquisition of our former parent company, Comverse Technology, Inc. (“CTI”), or associated with formerly being consolidated with, and part of a consolidated tax group with, CTI; risks associated with changing accounting principles or standards, tax laws and regulations, tax rates, and the continuing availability of expected tax benefits; risks relating to the adequacy of our existing infrastructure, systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls, and personnel, and our ability to successfully implement and maintain enhancements to the foregoing, for our current and future operations and reporting needs, including related risks of financial statement omissions, misstatements, restatements, or filing delays; risks associated with market volatility in the prices of our common stock and convertible notes based on our performance, third-party publications or speculation, or other factors, and risks associated with actions of activist stockholders; risks associated with Apax Partners’ significant ownership position and potential that its interests will not be aligned with those of our common stockholders; and risks associated with the February 1, 2021 spin-off of our former Cyber Intelligence Solutions business, including the possibility that the spin-off transaction does not achieve the benefits anticipated, does not qualify as a tax-free transaction, or exposes us to unexpected claims or liabilities. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2024, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2024, when filed, and other filings we make with the SEC.

Table 1 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Recurring $ 163,229 $ 160,999 $ 336,757 $ 327,438 Nonrecurring 46,941 49,166 94,690 99,293 Total revenue 210,170 210,165 431,447 426,731 Cost of revenue: Recurring 36,303 39,567 72,226 79,210 Nonrecurring 26,800 27,372 53,280 54,167 Amortization of acquired technology 1,641 1,937 2,999 3,902 Total cost of revenue 64,744 68,876 128,505 137,279 Gross profit 145,426 141,289 302,942 289,452 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 35,358 34,057 72,088 65,839 Selling, general and administrative 93,178 108,374 186,454 209,653 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 3,020 6,370 6,085 12,700 Total operating expenses 131,556 148,801 264,627 288,192 Operating income (loss) 13,870 (7,512 ) 38,315 1,260 Other income (expense), net: Interest income 1,596 1,808 3,574 3,790 Interest expense (2,593 ) (2,604 ) (5,184 ) (5,385 ) Other expense, net (2,896 ) (24 ) (3,394 ) — Total other expense, net (3,893 ) (820 ) (5,004 ) (1,595 ) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 9,977 (8,332 ) 33,311 (335 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 4,254 (2,544 ) 12,209 1,819 Net income (loss) 5,723 (5,788 ) 21,102 (2,154 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 192 212 330 551 Net income (loss) attributable to Verint Systems Inc. 5,531 (6,000 ) 20,772 (2,705 ) Dividends on preferred stock (4,080 ) (5,200 ) (9,280 ) (10,400 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares $ 1,451 $ (11,200 ) $ 11,492 $ (13,105 ) Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.: Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.19 $ (0.20 ) Diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.18 $ (0.20 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 61,864 64,294 62,093 64,603 Diluted 62,631 64,294 62,732 64,603

Table 2 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to Non-GAAP SaaS Metrics (Unaudited) SaaS Revenue Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Bundled SaaS revenue – GAAP $ 71,593 $ 62,066 $ 137,288 $ 121,519 Unbundled SaaS revenue – GAAP 59,511 51,375 134,799 109,070 SaaS revenue – GAAP 131,104 113,441 272,087 230,589 Estimated bundled SaaS revenue adjustments — 231 — 843 Estimated unbundled SaaS revenue adjustments — — — — Estimated SaaS revenue adjustments — 231 — 843 Bundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP 71,593 62,297 137,288 122,362 Unbundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP 59,511 51,375 134,799 109,070 SaaS revenue – non-GAAP $ 131,104 $ 113,672 $ 272,087 $ 231,432

New SaaS ACV Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 New SaaS ACV $ 21,063 $ 26,459 $ 40,846 $ 42,449 New SaaS ACV – bundled SaaS component 14,835 21,004 29,707 32,867 New deals ACV 12,997 9,471 27,507 19,822 Conversion ACV 1,838 11,533 2,200 13,045 New SaaS ACV – unbundled SaaS component 6,228 5,455 11,139 9,582

SaaS ARR Three Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 SaaS ARR $ 556,497 $ 502,850

Table 3 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Revenue Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Recurring revenue – GAAP $ 163,229 $ 160,999 $ 336,757 $ 327,438 Nonrecurring revenue – GAAP 46,941 49,166 94,690 99,293 Total GAAP revenue 210,170 210,165 431,447 426,731 Recurring revenue adjustments — 242 — 869 Nonrecurring revenue adjustments — — — — Total revenue adjustments — 242 — 869 Recurring revenue – non-GAAP 163,229 161,241 336,757 328,307 Nonrecurring revenue – non-GAAP 46,941 49,166 94,690 99,293 Total non-GAAP revenue $ 210,170 $ 210,407 $ 431,447 $ 427,600

Gross Profit and Gross Margin Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Recurring cost of revenues $ 36,303 $ 39,567 $ 72,226 $ 79,210 Nonrecurring cost of revenues 26,800 27,372 53,280 54,167 Amortization of acquired technology 1,641 1,937 2,999 3,902 Total GAAP cost of revenue 64,744 68,876 128,505 137,279 GAAP gross profit 145,426 141,289 302,942 289,452 GAAP gross margin 69.2 % 67.2 % 70.2 % 67.8 % Revenue adjustments — 242 — 869 Amortization of acquired technology 1,641 1,937 2,999 3,902 Stock-based compensation expenses 2,174 1,376 3,256 1,812 Acquisition and divestitures expenses, net — 266 — 322 Restructuring expenses 417 1,191 599 1,449 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 149,658 $ 146,301 $ 309,796 $ 297,806 Non-GAAP gross margin 71.2 % 69.5 % 71.8 % 69.6 %

Research and Development, net Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP research and development, net $ 35,358 $ 34,057 $ 72,088 $ 65,839 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 16.8 % 16.2 % 16.7 % 15.4 % Stock-based compensation expenses (4,464 ) (3,466 ) (8,007 ) (5,793 ) Acquisition and divestitures expenses, net (35 ) (20 ) (35 ) (76 ) Restructuring expenses (152 ) (177 ) (1,616 ) (315 ) IT facilities and infrastructure realignment — (1,648 ) — (1,648 ) Other adjustments — 5 — — Non-GAAP research and development, net $ 30,707 $ 28,751 $ 62,430 $ 58,007 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 14.6 % 13.7 % 14.5 % 13.6 %

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 93,178 $ 108,374 $ 186,454 $ 209,653 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 44.3 % 51.6 % 43.2 % 49.1 % Stock-based compensation expenses (17,108 ) (14,279 ) (30,504 ) (26,495 ) Acquisition and divestitures (expenses) benefit, net (845 ) 1,825 (1,050 ) (5,878 ) Restructuring expenses (428 ) (1,850 ) (1,561 ) (2,854 ) Accelerated lease costs — (4,876 ) — (5,164 ) IT facilities and infrastructure realignment — (12,100 ) — (14,879 ) Other adjustments (99 ) (406 ) (208 ) (576 ) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 74,698 $ 76,688 $ 153,131 $ 153,807 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 35.5 % 36.4 % 35.5 % 36.0 %

Operating Income (Loss) and Operating Margin Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 13,870 $ (7,512 ) $ 38,315 $ 1,260 GAAP operating margin 6.6 % (3.6 )% 8.9 % 0.3 % Revenue adjustments — 242 — 869 Amortization of acquired technology 1,641 1,937 2,999 3,902 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 3,020 6,370 6,085 12,700 Stock-based compensation expenses 23,746 19,121 41,767 34,100 Acquisition and divestitures expenses (benefit), net 880 (1,539 ) 1,085 6,276 Restructuring expenses 997 3,218 3,776 4,618 Accelerated lease costs — 4,876 — 5,164 IT facilities and infrastructure realignment — 13,748 — 16,527 Other adjustments 99 401 208 576 Non-GAAP operating income $ 44,253 $ 40,862 $ 94,235 $ 85,992 Non-GAAP operating margin 21.1 % 19.4 % 21.8 % 20.1 %

