Verint Announces Q1 FYE 2024 Results

Revenue and Diluted EPS Ahead of Guidance Driven by Strong SaaS Revenue Growth with Expanding Gross Margins

Differentiated Open Platform Leverages Latest AI Innovations to Empower Brands with CX Automation and Strong ROI

Planned Completion of SaaS Transition Next Year Expected to Drive Incremental Benefits to Financial Model

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced results for the three months ended April 30, 2023 (FYE 2024). Revenue for the three months ended April 30, 2023 was $217 million on a GAAP basis, representing (0.6)% year-over-year change, and $217 million on a non-GAAP basis, representing 0.3% year-over-year growth on a non-GAAP constant currency basis. For the three months ended April 30, 2023, net loss per share was $(0.03) on a GAAP basis and diluted EPS was $0.53 on a non-GAAP basis.

“I am pleased with our non-GAAP revenue and diluted EPS coming in ahead of our guidance. Our results were driven by strong SaaS momentum and our differentiated open platform leveraging the latest advancements in AI to help brands increase CX automation. SaaS revenue, which is our key growth driver, increased approximately 24% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. While sales cycles are elongated in the current environment, customers’ need to increase automation is very high and we had many significant SaaS wins from existing customers, including seven and eight digit deals and added more than 100 new logos,” said Dan Bodner, Verint CEO.

Bodner continued, “Our differentiated open platform with Verint DaVinci™ AI and Engagement Data Hub architected at the core, positions us well for sustained SaaS growth. We are on track to complete our SaaS transition next year, which we define as the milestone when 90% of our software revenue comes from recurring sources. In Q1, we made very good progress towards this goal with this metric reaching 87%, up approximately 400bps from Q1 of last year. The planned completion of our SaaS transition next year is expected to benefit our financial model including accelerated revenue growth, higher gross margins, and incremental cash generation.”

Q1 FYE 2024 Highlights

SaaS Revenue: Up ~24% year-over-year on a constant currency basis

87% of Software Revenue is Recurring (up ~400bps year-over-year)

Grant Highlander, Verint CFO, added, “We are pleased with our revenue and profitability metrics in Q1, particularly our gross margin expansion, and we maintain our guidance for the year. We expect another year of strong SaaS revenue growth and margin expansion, with adjusted EBITDA growing 7% year-over-year, faster than revenue. We believe our SaaS momentum will continue due to our CX Automation leadership. This should drive shareholder value over the long run, and we continue to execute our previously announced $200 million stock buyback program.”

FYE 2024 Outlook

We are providing our non-GAAP annual outlook for the year ending January 31, 2024 as follows:

Revenue : $935 million +/- 2%

: $935 million +/- 2% SaaS Revenue: 25% – 30% year-over-year growth

25% – 30% year-over-year growth Diluted EPS: $2.65 at the midpoint of our revenue guidance

Our non-GAAP outlook for the three months ending July 31, 2023 and year ending January 31, 2024 excludes the following GAAP measure which we are able to quantify with reasonable certainty:

Amortization of intangible assets of approximately $8 million and $32 million, for the three months ending July 31, 2023 and year ending January 31, 2024, respectively.

Our non-GAAP outlook for the three months ending July 31, 2023 and year ending January 31, 2024 excludes the following GAAP measures for which we are able to provide a range of probable significance:

Revenue adjustments are expected to be between approximately $0 million and $1 million, and $1 million and $2 million, for the three months ending July 31, 2023 and year ending January 31, 2024, respectively.

Stock-based compensation expenses are expected to be between approximately $18 million and $22 million, and $70 million and $75 million, for the three months ending July 31, 2023 and year ending January 31, 2024, respectively, assuming market prices for our common stock approximately consistent with current levels.

Costs associated with modifying our workplace in response to our decision to move to a hybrid work environment, including assumed lease terminations and abandonments, IT facilities and infrastructure costs, and other nonrecurring charges are expected to be between approximately $6 million and $9 million, and $27 million and $30 million, for the three months ending July 31, 2023 and year ending January 31, 2024, respectively.

Our non-GAAP guidance does not include the potential impact of any in-process business acquisitions that may close after the date hereof, and, unless otherwise specified, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with current rates.

We are unable, without unreasonable efforts, to provide a reconciliation for other GAAP measures which are excluded from our non-GAAP outlook, including the impact of future business acquisitions or acquisition expenses, future restructuring expenses, and non-GAAP income tax adjustments due to the level of unpredictability and uncertainty associated with these items. For these same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of these excluded items. While historical results may not be indicative of future results, actual amounts for the three months ended April 30, 2023 and 2022 for the GAAP measures excluded from our non-GAAP outlook appear in Tables 2, 3 and 4 of this press release.

Conference Call Information

We will conduct a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss our results for the three months ended April 30, 2023 and outlook. An online, real-time webcast of the conference call and webcast slides will be available on our website at www.verint.com. Participants may register for the call here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures presented for completed periods to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the tables below as well as “Supplemental Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics” at the end of this press release.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. Approximately 10,000 organizations in 175 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – are using the Verint Customer Engagement Platform to draw on the latest advancements in AI, analytics, and an open cloud architecture to elevate customer experience.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company®. Learn more at Verint.com.

Cautions About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations include, among others: uncertainties regarding the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or global conditions, including as a result of slowdowns, recessions, economic instability, rising interest rates, tightening credit markets, inflation, instability in the banking sector, political unrest, armed conflicts (such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine), actual or threatened trade wars, natural disasters, or outbreaks of disease (such as the COVID-19 pandemic), as well as the resulting impact on spending by customers or partners, on our business; risks that our customers or partners delay, downsize, cancel, or refrain from placing orders or renewing subscriptions or contracts, or are unable to honor contractual commitments or payment obligations due to challenges or uncertainties in their budgets, liquidity or and businesses; risks associated with our ability to keep pace with technological advances and challenges and evolving industry standards, including achieving and maintaining the competitive differentiation of our solution platform; to adapt to changing market potential from area to area within our markets; and to successfully develop, launch, and drive demand for new, innovative, high-quality products and services that meet or exceed customer challenges and needs, while simultaneously preserving our legacy businesses and migrating away from areas of commoditization; risks due to aggressive competition in all of our markets and our ability to keep pace with competitors, some of whom may be able to grow faster than us or have greater resources than us, including in areas such as sales and marketing, branding, technological innovation and development, and recruiting and retention; risks associated with our ability to properly execute on our cloud transition, including successfully transitioning customers to our cloud platform and the increased importance of subscription renewal rates, and risk of increased variability in our period-to-period results based on the mix, terms, and timing of our transactions; risks relating to our ability to properly identify and execute on growth or strategic initiatives, manage investments in our business and operations, and enhance our existing operations and infrastructure, including the proper prioritization and allocation of limited financial and other resources; risks associated with our ability to or costs to retain, recruit , and train qualified personnel and management in regions in which we operate either physically or remotely, including in new markets and growth areas we may enter, due to competition for talent, increased labor costs, applicable regulatory requirements, or otherwise; challenges associated with selling sophisticated solutions and cloud-based solutions, which may incorporate newer technologies whose adoption and use-cases are still emerging, including with respect to longer sales cycles, more complex sales processes and customer approval processes, more complex contractual and information security requirements, and assisting customers in understanding and realizing the benefits of our solutions and technologies, as well as with developing, offering, implementing, and maintaining an enterprise class, broad solution portfolio; risks that we may be unable to maintain, expand, and enable our relationships with partners as part of our growth strategy while avoiding excessive concentration with any one partner; risks associated with our reliance on third-party suppliers, partners, or original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) for certain services, products, or components, including companies that may compete with us or work with our competitors; risks associated with our significant international operations, including exposure to regions subject to political or economic instability, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, inflation, increased financial accounting and reporting burdens and complexities, and challenges associated with a significant portion of our cash being held overseas; risks associated with a significant part of our business coming from government contracts and associated procurement processes and regulatory requirements; risks associated with our ability to identify suitable targets for acquisition or investment or successfully compete for, consummate, and implement mergers and acquisitions, including risks associated with valuations, legacy liabilities, reputational considerations, capital constraints, costs and expenses, maintaining profitability levels, expansion into new areas, management distraction, post-acquisition integration activities, and potential asset impairments; risks associated with complex and changing domestic and foreign regulatory environments, including, among others, with respect to data privacy, artificial intelligence, information security, government contracts, anti-corruption, trade compliance, climate change or other environmental, social and governance matters, tax, and labor matters, relating to our own operations, the products and services we offer, and/or the use of our solutions by our customers; risks associated with the mishandling or perceived mishandling of sensitive or confidential information and data, including personally identifiable information or other information that may belong to our customers or other third parties, including in connection with our software as a service (“SaaS”) or other hosted or managed services offerings or when we are asked to perform service or support; risks associated with our reliance on third parties to provide certain cloud hosting or other cloud-based services to us or our customers, including the risk of service disruption, data breaches, or data loss or corruption; risks that our solutions or services, or those of third-party suppliers, partners, or OEMs which we use in or with our offerings or otherwise rely on, including third-party hosting platforms, may contain defects, vulnerabilities, or develop operational problems; risks that we or our solutions maybe subject to security vulnerabilities or lapses, including cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches, failures, or disruptions; risks that our intellectual property rights may not be adequate to protect our business or assets or that others may make claims on our intellectual property, claim infringement on their intellectual property rights, or claim a violation of their license rights, including relative to free or open source components we may use; risks associated with significant leverage resulting from our current debt position or our ability to incur additional debt, including with respect to liquidity considerations, covenant limitations and compliance, fluctuations in interest rates, dilution considerations (with respect to our convertible notes), and our ability to maintain our credit ratings; risks that we may experience liquidity or working capital issues and related risks that financing sources may be unavailable to us on reasonable terms or at all; risks arising as a result of contingent or other obligations or liabilities assumed in our acquisition of our former parent company, Comverse Technology, Inc. (“CTI”), or associated with formerly being consolidated with, and part of a consolidated tax group with, CTI, or as a result of the successor to CTI’s business operations, Mavenir Inc., being unwilling or unable to provide us with certain indemnities to which we are entitled; risks associated with changing accounting principles or standards, tax laws and regulations, tax rates, and the continuing availability of expected tax benefits; risks relating to the adequacy of our existing infrastructure, systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls, and personnel, and our ability to successfully implement and maintain enhancements to the foregoing, for our current and future operations and reporting needs, including related risks of financial statement omissions, misstatements, restatements, or filing delays; risks associated with market volatility in the prices of our common stock and convertible notes based on our performance, third-party publications or speculation, or other factors and risks associated with actions of activist stockholders; risks associated with Apax Partners’ significant ownership position and potential that its interests will not be aligned with those of our common stockholders; and risks associated with the February 1, 2021 spin-off of our former Cyber Intelligence Solutions business, including the possibility that the spin-off transaction does not achieve the benefits anticipated, does not qualify as a tax-free transaction, or exposes us to unexpected claims or liabilities. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2023, when filed, and other filings we make with the SEC.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT and THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Table 1 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Revenue: Recurring $ 166,439 $ 159,367 Nonrecurring 50,127 58,539 Total revenue 216,566 217,906 Cost of revenue: Recurring 39,643 41,028 Nonrecurring 26,795 32,068 Amortization of acquired technology 1,965 3,639 Total cost of revenue 68,403 76,735 Gross profit 148,163 141,171 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 31,782 30,947 Selling, general and administrative 101,279 102,882 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 6,330 6,844 Total operating expenses 139,391 140,673 Operating income 8,772 498 Other income (expense), net: Interest income 1,982 199 Interest expense (2,781 ) (1,501 ) Other income, net 24 1,674 Total other (expense) income, net (775 ) 372 Income before provision for income taxes 7,997 870 Provision for income taxes 4,363 296 Net income 3,634 574 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 339 288 Net income attributable to Verint Systems Inc. 3,295 286 Dividends on preferred stock (5,200 ) (5,200 ) Net loss attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares $ (1,905 ) $ (4,914 ) Net loss per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.08 ) Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 64,940 64,947 Diluted 64,940 64,947

Table 2 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to Non-GAAP SaaS Metrics (Unaudited) SaaS Revenue Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Bundled SaaS revenue – GAAP $ 59,453 $ 49,285 Unbundled SaaS revenue – GAAP 57,695 45,445 SaaS revenue – GAAP(1)(3) 117,148 94,730 Estimated bundled SaaS revenue adjustments 612 1,269 Estimated unbundled SaaS revenue adjustments — — Estimated SaaS revenue adjustments 612 1,269 Bundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP 60,065 50,554 Unbundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP 57,695 45,445 SaaS revenue – non-GAAP(2)(3) $ 117,760 $ 95,999 New SaaS ACV Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 New SaaS ACV $ 15,990 $ 24,066 New SaaS ACV – Last Twelve Months 93,977 99,234

(1) GAAP SaaS revenue for the three months ended April 30, 2023 was $118.5 million, representing 25% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis. (2) Non-GAAP SaaS revenue for the three months ended April 30, 2023 was $119.2 million, representing 24% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis. (3) The foregoing measures at constant currency are calculated by translating the non-U.S. dollar portion of the current-period measure into U.S. dollars using average foreign currency exchange rates for the three months ended April 30, 2022, as applicable, rather than actual current-period foreign currency exchange rates. For further information see “Supplemental Information About Constant Currency” at the end of this press release.

Table 3 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Revenue Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Recurring revenue – GAAP $ 166,439 $ 159,367 Nonrecurring revenue – GAAP 50,127 58,539 Total GAAP revenue 216,566 217,906 Recurring revenue adjustments 627 1,343 Nonrecurring revenue adjustments — — Total revenue adjustments 627 1,343 Recurring revenue – non-GAAP 167,066 160,710 Nonrecurring revenue – non-GAAP 50,127 58,539 Total non-GAAP revenue $ 217,193 $ 219,249

Gross Profit and Gross Margin Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Recurring cost of revenues $ 39,643 $ 41,028 Nonrecurring cost of revenues 26,795 32,068 Amortization of acquired technology 1,965 3,639 Total GAAP cost of revenue 68,403 76,735 GAAP gross profit 148,163 141,171 GAAP gross margin 68.4 % 64.8 % Revenue adjustments 627 1,343 Amortization of acquired technology 1,965 3,639 Stock-based compensation expenses 436 1,165 Acquisition expenses, net 56 251 Restructuring expenses 258 338 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 151,505 $ 147,907 Non-GAAP gross margin 69.8 % 67.5 %

Research and Development, net Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 GAAP research and development, net $ 31,782 $ 30,947 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 14.7 % 14.2 % Stock-based compensation expenses (2,327 ) (2,419 ) Acquisition expenses, net (56 ) (198 ) Restructuring expenses (138 ) (137 ) Other adjustments (5 ) (25 ) Non-GAAP research and development, net $ 29,256 $ 28,168 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 13.5 % 12.8 %

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 101,279 $ 102,882 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 46.8 % 47.2 % Stock-based compensation expenses (12,216 ) (14,785 ) Acquisition expenses, net (7,703 ) (1,375 ) Restructuring expenses (1,004 ) (2,674 ) Separation expenses (141 ) (591 ) Accelerated lease costs (288 ) (5,548 ) IT facilities and infrastructure realignment (2,779 ) (1,483 ) Other adjustments (29 ) (526 ) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 77,119 $ 75,900 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 35.5 % 34.6 %

Operating Income and Operating Margin Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 GAAP operating income $ 8,772 $ 498 GAAP operating margin 4.1 % 0.2 % Revenue adjustments 627 1,343 Amortization of acquired technology 1,965 3,639 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 6,330 6,844 Stock-based compensation expenses 14,979 18,369 Acquisition expenses, net 7,815 1,824 Restructuring expenses 1,400 3,149 Separation expenses 141 591 Accelerated lease costs 288 5,548 IT facilities and infrastructure realignment 2,779 1,483 Other adjustments 34 551 Non-GAAP operating income $ 45,130 $ 43,839 Non-GAAP operating margin 20.8 % 20.0 %

