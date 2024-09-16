Verint AI-Powered Bots Drive Upsell and Revenue Opportunities in Contact Centers

Leading Brands Deploy Verint Bots to Identify Optimum Opportunities for Upselling and Cross-Selling





MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, today announced that contact centers across multiple industries are deploying Verint Bots to identify optimum opportunities to upsell and cross-sell, resulting in significant sales momentum and revenue generation for brands.

Verint AI-powered bots deliver insights and can increase revenue for leading brands:

A leading automotive retailer deployed the Verint Exact Transcription Bot and Verint Quality Bot, which quickly revealed the optimal time and type of call that leads to a successful upsell. Insights delivered by the Verint Quality Bot were used to improve agent selling behaviors during customer interactions. The retailer expects the bots to optimize agent selling behavior overall, increasing up to 90 percent customer propensity to buy compared to pre-deployment levels.

A large bank deployed the Verint Coaching Bot to guide agents in offering customers the right product at the right moment. Upsell offers to customers increased by 62 percent and sales grew by 48 percent across 500 agents in only two months.

Another financial firm used the combination of Verint Speech Analytics, Verint Quality Bots and Verint Coaching Bots to empower agents and guide calls to better outcomes. With an enhanced ability to identify customer objection points and guide agents in best-practice objection handling, the bank saw a 15 percent boost in insurance product sales within three months.

“Verint bots are creating opportunities for upselling and cross-selling that are generating millions of dollars in revenue for our customers,” says Verint’s David Singer, global vice president, Go-to-Market Strategy. “Across sectors, contact centers are deploying Verint AI-powered bots and realizing rapid and strong AI business outcomes, including realization of significant sales upside.”

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) is a leader in customer experience (CX) automation. The world’s most iconic brands – including more than 80 of the Fortune 100 companies – use the Verint Open Platform and our team of AI-powered bots to deliver tangible AI Business Outcomes, Now™ across the enterprise.

Verint, The CX Automation Company™, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. Learn more at Verint.com.

