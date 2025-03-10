Verinomics Introduces Transgene-Free Gene Editing and Genomic-Driven Accelerated Breeding Platforms for Specialty Crops

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verinomics, a leader in agricultural genomics and gene editing, today unveiled two breakthrough platforms designed to accelerate specialty crop innovation: Genesis™, a transgene-free gene editing platform, primarily for vegetatively propagated crops and Genova™, a genomic-driven breeding acceleration platform for both seed and vegetatively propagated crops. Together, these technologies streamline trait discovery and product development, delivering high-value, market-ready crops faster than ever before.

With $13 million raised, Verinomics has built a genomics-driven breeding and transgene-free editing pipeline, forged several key partnerships, and developed proprietary tools to accelerate product development. Verinomics follows a partner-first model, working with nurseries, seed companies, and growers to co-develop high-value products with shared intellectual property.

“We founded Verinomics with a vision to harness genomic technologies to solve urgent challenges in agriculture,” said Dr. Stephen Dellaporta, Verinomics’ President, Founder, and Professor at Yale University. “Our precision breeding platform combines chromosome-level genome assemblies, population genomics, AI-based trait identification, and transgene-free gene editing, allowing us to rapidly identify the genetic architecture of valuable traits and develop enhanced, edited varieties without introducing foreign DNA.”

The Genesis™ platform unlocks precise gene editing across multiple crops, including vegetatively propagated crops, overcoming breeding constraints and bringing innovation to historically underserved crops. Meanwhile, Genova™ integrates AI and computational biology to optimize genomic selection and trait identification to dramatically accelerate breeding cycles for both seed and vegetatively propagated crops.

Verinomics collaborates directly with nurseries, seed companies, growers and producers to identify high-value traits with clear market benefits. This co-development model ensures tailored solutions and greater value for the entire supply and value chain.

“Agriculture faces unprecedented challenges from disease pressure and resource constraints,” said Gio Scalzo, Chief Operating Officer at Verinomics. “By combining AI-powered genomic analysis with our transgene-free editing capabilities, we’re enabling the rapid development of improved crop varieties that would take decades through conventional breeding methods.”

Verinomics’ technology is already delivering results through strategic partnerships, including a multi-year collaboration with Burchell Nursery, one of the top almond nurseries in the United States.

“Our partnership with Verinomics has yielded breakthrough solutions for longstanding challenges in almond production,” said Tom Burchell, Burchell Nursery Owner. “Their gene editing approach to self-compatibility is transforming our almond growing operations to increase yields while reducing resource requirements. What sets Verinomics apart is their commitment to understanding our specific needs as a nursery owner before developing solutions, rather than pushing technology for technology’s sake.”

Burchell Nursery is currently taking first-come, first-serve orders for Nonpareil+ almond variety for 2027.

“The company differentiates itself by starting with producer and consumer needs, then develops tailored solutions to meet those needs. Their proven technology platforms, world-class team, and commercial traction make them a compelling investment as they prepare to raise growth capital,” said Randall Lewis, Managing Partner at Cleveland Avenue and Verinomics board member.

Looking ahead, Verinomics is preparing for growth financing to scale its Genesis™ and Genova™ platforms to expand into new high-value crop sectors, and to drive broader adoption of next-generation non-GMO breeding solutions. These efforts are designed to accelerate crop resilience, nutrition and sustainability – bringing science-driven innovation to market faster than ever before.

About Verinomics

Verinomics is reimagining the future of agriculture through its innovative approach to crop improvement. By combining advanced genomics, computational biology, and precision transgene-free gene editing, the company develops enhanced varieties of fruits, vegetables and tree nuts that benefit both farmers and consumers. Through strategic partnerships with leading germplasm providers, Verinomics accelerates the development of crops with improved disease resistance, enhanced sustainability, and superior nutritional profiles. The company’s proprietary platform enables rapid, non-GMO trait development that aligns with global regulatory frameworks while maintaining the natural integrity of plants. Learn more at www.verinomics.com.

