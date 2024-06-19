Verimatrix XTD Dashboard Evolves: Revolutionizing Risk Visibility, Tracking, and Actionability

New Risk Classification Logic, Identity Tags and User Experience Upgrades Empower Customers to Streamline Threat Response

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced major enhancements to its XTD dashboard, providing customers with greater visibility into application security risks and more actionable insights to better protect mobile apps and users.

First launched in early 2022, the updated XTD dashboard introduces an all new risk classification model that replaces numerical scores with four clear implication classifications — Informational, Low, Suspicious and High. This allows security teams to quickly understand the severity and context around detected threats. Detailed explanations accompany each risk level, ensuring transparency.

In addition to the new risk scoring model, the XTD dashboard provides specific remediation guidance mapped to each risk level. Teams can immediately see recommended steps for investigating, applying protections or addressing vulnerabilities based on the evaluated threats.

The redesigned dashboard UI streamlines information delivery with optimized layouts and intuitive navigation:

Main Dashboard Page offers an at-a-glance view of the overall app security posture, key metrics and critical detections requiring attention

security posture, key metrics and critical detections requiring attention App Instance View enables drill-down analysis of individual application instances to identify patterns and focus risk mitigation efforts

“With the surge in mobile app usage and evolving cyber threats, organizations need robust threat intelligence that allows them to prioritize and respond swiftly,” said Tom Powledge, Head of Cybersecurity Business for Verimatrix. “Our enhanced XTD dashboard applies intelligence and automation to translate raw data into actionable information that enables teams to mitigate risks effectively.”

The company has also introduced Verimatrix User Identity Tag™, a new XTD feature that associates a unique identifier with each individual app user. This makes it possible to trace compromised app instances back to the account source, empowering more effective threat containment and forensic investigation processes.

“Verimatrix User Identity Tag™ enhances mobile app security by bridging the gap between detecting compromised app instances and actually tracing them back to the impacted user accounts,” said Dr. Klaus Schenk, SVP Security and Threat Research at Verimatrix. “For regulated enterprises like banks, this capability is game-changing. It transforms a broad ‘potential breach’ scenario into a laser-focused incident response, allowing surgical containment of just the involved accounts. This preserves business continuity and enhances compliance specificity, while providing authoritative evidence trails — something that’s been virtually impossible until now with the disconnected nature of mobile app security.”

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

