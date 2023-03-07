Verimatrix Wins Top Prizes for Artificial Intelligence Security and Brand Growth in 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Company brings home two coveted Gold Awards in one of the industry’s most well-known award programs

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced the company received two gold awards in the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

Receiving top honors in the Artificial Intelligence Security and Biggest Brand Growth categories, the recognition marks ongoing growth for the Verimatrix XTD (Extended Threat Defense) family of cybersecurity solutions aimed at uniquely addressing the fast-growing threats associated with mobile apps and the unmanaged consumer devices that can be weaponized and used to infiltrate enterprise backends. Verimatrix XTD users, including organizations spanning numerous industries such as financial services, healthcare, e-commerce and automotive, gain the ability to consistently prevent and detect related threats by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

Cybersecurity Excellence Award winners are selected based on the strength of the nomination, including demonstrated leadership, excellence and results in cybersecurity, depending on the specific category and the supporting information provided. Click here for more information on this year’s Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program and its winners.

“I want to thank the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for recognizing the AI and ML-based innovations within Verimatrix XTD and our platform,” said Matthew Fite, CTO at Verimatrix. “Verimatrix has embraced human-centered AI for mobile threat defense. What makes our collaborative human and machine threat intelligence approach so compelling is that it allows customers to manage AI risks, optimize response times, relieve SOC specialists of mundane tasks, enable them to focus on enjoyable and valuable work, and mitigate avoidable bias and blind spots while complementing technology with human instincts and common sense.”

“At Verimatrix, we apply a deliberate approach to building brand equity that channels the imaginations of our people, processes, platforms, products and promotions to deliver amazing value,” said Jon Samsel, senior vice president of global marketing at Verimatrix. “It’s great to have the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize our brand growth. It’s proof that our hard work is having a measurable impact in the markets we serve. I am confident we will continue to experience an uptick in both awareness and recognition, especially for the Verimatrix Cybersecurity brand, during 2023 and beyond.”

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

Contacts

Verimatrix Investor Contact:

Jean-François Labadie, Chief Financial Officer



finance@verimatrix.com

Verimatrix Media Contact:

Matthew Zintel



matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com