Verimatrix Wins Prestigious StreamTV Award for its Cybersecurity and Anti-Piracy Technologies

Verimatrix Streamkeeper brings home the 1st place win in this year’s Innovation in Content Delivery and Distribution category

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX, FR0010291245) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced its Verimatrix Streamkeeper suite of cybersecurity and anti-piracy technologies won a highly-coveted 2024 StreamTV Award.

Presented at an awards gala held June 24 at the Westin Westminster in Denver, Colorado, the Verimatrix’s StreamTV Award stood as the top honor in the program’s Innovation in Content Delivery & Distribution category, beating out three other finalists and serving as one of the year’s 13 elite category winners. The program’s gala, which celebrates the innovators and leaders making a difference in driving viewership, revenue growth, and elevating brands, took place during the StreamTV Show which serves as the industry’s largest event for next gen video programming distribution.

As the industry’s first battle-ready cybersecurity suite specifically engineered to block, hunt down and take out video piracy, Verimatrix Streamkeeper powerfully protects profits, provides consistent video content loss prevention, and ensures an amazing viewer experience. With streaming platforms, CDNs and apps under attack, pirates are not only stealing content, they are negatively impacting subscriber revenue and increasing the cost of CDN distribution. Leading content owners, rights holders, streaming platforms, NGOs and more are turning to Verimatrix Streamkeeper’s Multi-DRM, Counterspy and Watermarking solutions for advanced, layered protections.

“Looking at the list of finalists for this year’s StreamTV Awards, it’s a true honor for Verimatrix to have been recognized alongside some of the most well-known streaming brands on Earth,” said Andrew Bear, head of anti-piracy business at Verimatrix. “The StreamTV Show and its award program serve as a great opportunity to celebrate the technical innovations and partnerships that ultimately help protect the revenues powering today’s streaming options.”

A full list of this year’s StreamTV Award winners is available at: www.streamtvshow.com/streamtvshowcom/streamtv-awards

