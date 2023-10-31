Verimatrix Wins 2023 Top Infosec Innovator Award

Accolade recognizes ongoing leadership in mobile app security technology

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced it was named a Hot Company in Mobile App Security in this year’s Top Infosec Innovator Awards organized by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM).

The CDM honor stands as the latest industry recognition for Verimatrix Extended Threat Defense (XTD) solution that provides mobile app developers with unmatched protections. It comes as XTD was also announced as a winner of a Cybersecurity Breakthrough Award earlier this month. Detecting and responding to mobile app threats unlike any other solution, XTD cost-effectively and consistently bolsters a mobile app’s security posture and protects both enterprise and user data from falling into the wrong hands.

“Verimatrix embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

“XTD continues to receive praises from its growing customer base as well as industry outlets such as CDM, and it’s an honor to receive this latest accolade that reflects our commitment to serving as a leading innovator in mobile app security,” said Tom Powledge, head of the cybsersecurity business at Verimatrix. “XTD remains the industry’s top choice for preventing malicious actors from accessing sensitive corporate or personal information via mobile apps.”

A full list of this year’s award winners is available at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About Cyber Defense Awards



This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 11th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2023, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2023: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2023/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2023, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2023/.

About Verimatrix



Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

