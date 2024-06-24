Verimatrix To Showcase Mobile App Protection Platform at OWASP Events in Lisbon and San Francisco

Conferences to showcase Verimatrix XTD live demos; mobile app protection, cybersecurity threat monitoring, and incident response capabilities

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX, FR0010291245), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced its participation in two leading events organized by the Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP). The following conferences will showcase the award-winning Verimatrix Extended Threat Defense (XTD) mobile app security solutions:

OWASP Global AppSec Lisbon 2024 – June 24-28, 2024



Lisbon Congress Centre – Lisbon, Portugal



https://lisbon.globalappsec.org/

OWASP Global AppSec San Francisco 2024 – September 23-27, 2024



Hyatt Regency San Francisco – San Francisco, California



https://sf.globalappsec.org/

Bringing together those tasked with ensuring proper security for apps, the associated enterprise, as well as their app users, OWASP events serve as leading venues to illustrate the value and differentiation that comes with proactively deploying mobile app protections. Verimatrix XTD mobile app security solutions quickly and easily provide the robust protection, monitoring and remediation that app manufacturers require to combat today’s latest threats.

“As a proud OWASP member company, and a diamond sponsor for the event in Lisbon and a silver corporate supporter in San Francisco, Verimatrix believes OWASP’s conferences provide valuable contributions to the mobile industry,” said Tom Powledge, Head of Cybersecurity Business for Verimatrix. “We’re pleased to participate and exhibit so that we can share the successes Verimatrix XTD has helped enable, and help guide developers through the daunting regulatory compliance hurdles many of them face when trying to launch and maintain their apps.”

Verimatrix XTD has become the go-to cybersecurity solution for organizations that must shield their Android applications from reverse engineering and other cyberattacks due to compliance regulations. Setting itself apart within the industry, Verimatrix offers flexible deployment options including zero-code cloud solutions, on-premises toolkits, and a white glove service whereby Verimatrix’s team of expert threat intelligence account managers ensures cybersecurity defenses are efficiently implemented into DevSecOps workflows, as well as into continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) processes on behalf of customers, which is especially useful for companies with limited cybersecurity staff or expertise in combatting mobile app attacks.

Verimatrix XTD protects mobile app owners from a wide range of threats such as supply chain attacks, screen overlays, application repackaging, illicit modification or tampering, man-in-the-device attacks, and more. Its advanced obfuscation techniques, as well as its threat detection and response capabilities using AI/ML, put XTD into an enterprise class like few others.

Verimatrix XTD’s family of application protection solutions include:

XTD Enterprise Suite

XTD Protect for Mobile (iOS and Android)

XTD Protect for Desktop and Embedded Applications (Windows, MacOS and Linux)

XTD Protect for Native Applications (C/C++)

XTD Key Shield (whitebox cryptography)

XTD Protect for Web Applications

XTD Managed Services

For more information on Verimatrix XTD or to schedule a product demo visit VerimatrixCybersecurity.com.

About Verimatrix



Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure premium movies, live streaming sports, sensitive financial and healthcare data, mission-critical mobile applications, and much more. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

