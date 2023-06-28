Verily Appoints Laura O’Donnell as General Counsel

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verily, an Alphabet precision health technology company, today announced the appointment of Laura O’Donnell as General Counsel.





Laura has led a distinguished legal and compliance career in the healthcare industry globally for more than two decades. She joins Verily from McKesson where, since 2019, she was the company’s first independent Chief Compliance Officer with reporting to the Compliance Committee of the company’s Board of Directors. At McKesson, she transformed the company’s approach to regulatory and operational excellence as well as spearheaded significant enterprise initiatives including the company’s COVID-19 Executive Response Team and its Drug Supply Chain Security Act enterprise governance strategies.

Prior to McKesson, Laura had multiple roles in GE Healthcare’s legal department which culminated in a promotion to Officer of General Electric and General Counsel of GE Healthcare. As General Counsel, Laura had responsibility for legal, compliance, clinical research, privacy and other functions across 120 countries. Earlier, Laura served as the first Chief Compliance Officer at Zimmer Biomet where she led a global team through various enforcement agreements with the U.S. government. Laura dedicated the first decade of her career as an associate and equity partner in private practice at Faegre Benson as a medical device products liability attorney and as an advisor to clients in the life sciences industry.

“Laura brings to Verily a wealth of legal and compliance expertise as well as decades of experience across the healthcare industry at some of the most successful companies in the sector,” said Stephen Gillett, Chief Executive Officer of Verily. “Her deep experience in galvanizing rapid company transformation and executing operational excellence across the enterprise will be a critical enabler for Verily as we further our precision health strategy.”

“I am excited to join Verily at an important time of growth for the company, as it continues to fulfill its mission to bring the promise of access to precision health to everyone, every day,” said Laura O’Donnell. “I look forward to delivering on this mission by partnering with talented teams across Verily to successfully navigate intricate legal and regulatory frameworks in order to clear pathways for sustainable, long-term business success.”

About Verily

Verily is an Alphabet health technology company focused on research, care, and risk protection to deliver on the promise of precision health and help people live healthier lives. We are uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology, data science, and healthcare to create tools to accelerate evidence generation, products to enable more personalized care, and approaches to make costs more predictable. For more information, please visit: verily.com.

Contacts

Bob Purcell, Verily



bobpurcell@verily.com