Vergent LMS Partners with AvanteUSA to Offer Collection Services to Lenders

RIDGELAND, Miss.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vergent LMS, a premier fintech lending platform, announces a strategic integration partnership with AvanteUSA, a leading provider of collection services for loans across the full credit spectrum from sub-prime to super-prime.





This collaboration aims to integrate Vergent’s cutting-edge software with AvanteUSA’s collections capabilities, offering enhanced lending solutions to financial institutions worldwide. By integrating services, lenders have expanded access to efficient loan and receivables management services, including first- and third-party collections, debt settlement, and debt purchasing.

“We are excited to formally launch our partnership with Vergent due to their reputation for a superior offering in the market, stellar customer service and support, and their expansive customer base,” said Michael Moore, CEO of AvanteUSA. “Through our partnership, we look to streamline the process for lenders to leverage the services offered by AvanteUSA.”

Through Vergent, lenders receive access to robust loan management software, designed to automate workflows, streamline processes, and seamlessly transfer loan data. Through this partnership, Vergent’s lenders will also have access to AvanteUSA’s collection solutions, including custom reporting, strategic planning, skip tracing services, custom call campaigns, collector monitoring, and PowerQue technology.

“We’re excited to partner with AvanteUSA to further assist our clients with their debt recovery and reporting needs,” said Scott Putnam, CEO of Vergent LMS. “Through this collaboration, we’re able to extend the sophisticated capabilities we already offer our clients through the lifecycle of a loan. We know our clients will find value in our new partnership.”

About Vergent Loan Management Software

Ridgeland, Mississippi-based Vergent Loan Management Software (Vergent LMS) provides premier omnichannel loan management software for lending institutions and financial services organizations. Founded in 2006 as eSoftware, Vergent Loan Management Software serves over 3,000 storefronts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Central America. To learn more about Vergent LMS, go to www.VergentLMS.com.

About Avante USA

AvanteUSA is a uniquely qualified Accounts Receivable Management firm equipped with workflow solutions that guarantee a results-driven relationship from the start while also emphasizing the importance of integrity, honesty, and privacy. AvanteUSA helps organizations establish long-term goals and objectives necessary to promote success. With robust debt collection services, AvanteUSA is committed to helping financial institutions recover outstanding debt while preserving customer relationships. For more information about Avante USA, visit avanteusa.com.

