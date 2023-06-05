Verge Genomics to Present at Mass General Brigham & Bank of America World Medical Innovation Forum

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verge Genomics, a clinical-stage, biotechnology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and human data to transform drug discovery, announced today that Robert H. Scannevin, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will join other experts in a panel discussion regarding the latest trends in brain health, at the Mass General Brigham and Bank of America World Medical Innovation Forum in Boston on June 12, 2023.

Details of the Panel are as follows:



The Innovation Gap: Dissecting Emerging Modalities and Mechanisms for Treating CNS Diseases



Speaker: Robert H. Scannevin, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer



Date: Monday, June 12th



Time: 3:45 – 4:25 PM EDT



Location: Westin Seaport District in Boston

More information about the event can be found at: https://worldmedicalinnovation.org/

About Verge Genomics

Verge is focused on developing therapeutics for complex diseases with high unmet need, using human genomics and machine learning. Verge has created a proprietary all-in-human CONVERGE™ platform, featuring one of the field’s largest and most comprehensive databases of neurodegenerative multi-omic patient data. The company is led by experienced computational biologists and drug developers who are successfully advancing therapeutic programs in ALS and Parkinson’s disease toward the clinic. For additional information, please visit www.vergegenomics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

