Verde.Ai Unveils the R-1000: A Game-Changing Robotic Lawn Mower with GEODNET RTK, 4G Connectivity, and AI-Driven Smart Technology

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#autonomousmower—Equip Exposition — Verde.Ai, a woman-owned, innovative startup specializing in robotic lawn mowers, proudly announces the launch of its flagship product, the R-1000. This groundbreaking, eco-friendly mower integrates GEODNET RTK technology, 4G connectivity, and advanced artificial intelligence (AI), offering homeowners an unparalleled lawn care experience.





Designed and supported in the USA, the R-1000 eliminates the need for perimeter wiring, leveraging GEODNET’s cutting-edge Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) network for ultra-precise mowing. The built-in 4G and WiFi connectivity ensures anti-theft protection and remote management, while the mower’s AI optimizes water usage by detecting dry spots across the lawn—saving resources and promoting a healthier landscape.

“At Verde.Ai, our mission is to make lawn care both smarter and greener through innovation,” said Melissa Nguyen, Founder and CEO of Verde.Ai. “The R-1000 combines sophisticated positioning, connectivity, and artificial intelligence to deliver an effortless and sustainable solution for modern homeowners.”

With adjustable cutting heights from 0.8 inches to 2.5 inches and a retail price of $1295, the R-1000 ensures a customizable and perfect cut every time. Its whisper-quiet, zero-emission operation sets a new standard in lawn maintenance, reflecting Verde.Ai’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and environmental stewardship.

For more information, visit www.verde.ai.

About Verde.Ai

Founded by Melissa Nguyen, Verde.Ai is a forward-thinking startup revolutionizing residential lawn care with advanced robotic solutions. By integrating GEODNET RTK, 4G connectivity, and AI technology, Verde.Ai’s robotic lawn mowers offer precise, environmentally friendly lawn care without the need for additional hardware. Designed and backed in the USA, Verde.Ai is committed to redefining how homeowners maintain their lawns by delivering cutting-edge, sustainable solutions.

Contacts

info@verde.ai