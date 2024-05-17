Verdantis Appoints Kumar Gaurav Gupta as Chief Executive Officer

PRINCETON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verdantis, a pioneering leader in AI-powered data solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Kumar Gaurav Gupta as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Taking on the role of CEO he shoulders the responsibility of propelling growth, with a sharp focus on ensuring global customer success.









Excited about his new role, Kumar stated, “It’s a great honor to lead this data platform & services company at such an exciting time. Given the growing importance of data and the emergence of Artificial Intelligence, I am confident Verdantis is poised to empower our customers in making data-driven ROI decisions. I am grateful to the Verdantis team for their trust and consideration.”

Before Verdantis, he held various roles including VP & Country Manager for the Indian subcontinent at SAP Concur and served as a business consultant advising customers on strategic priorities. Kumar holds a bachelor’s degree from Delhi College of Engineering and a master’s degree from the Indian Institute of Management, Indore.

Kumar will be instrumental in shaping Verdantis’ strategic direction, fostering innovation, and driving the company’s continued success in delivering cutting-edge data management solutions to clients worldwide.

About Verdantis

Verdantis, stands at the forefront of data-driven solutions, empowering organizations across diverse industries to harness the potential of consistent and accessible data. Our focus on data alignment, enhancement, and insights enables businesses to streamline operations, make well-informed decisions, and realize strategic objectives.

Driven by cutting-edge AI technology, Verdantis offers enterprise-grade Master Data Management (MDM) solutions that deliver tangible results, enhancing ROI and unlocking the full value of ERP/MRP/EAM investments for over 200+ implementations across Global 1000 organizations. We ensure both semantic and structural ongoing data integrity and quality, driving data-driven decision-making with confidence.

