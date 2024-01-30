Verdantas Appoints Sujan Turlapaty as Chief Digital and Information Officer to Drive Innovation and Digital Transformation

DUBLIN, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verdantas, a private-equity-backed firm specializing in environmental consulting, sustainable engineering, modeling, and digital technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sujan Turlapaty as its new Chief Digital and Information Officer (CDIO). Leveraging over 20 years of progressive cross-functional experience as a seasoned technology executive, Sujan brings invaluable expertise to craft and execute digital strategies aimed at fostering growth and driving innovation.





Under the guidance of our newly appointed CDIO and with a team of over 1,000 professionals, Verdantas is investing in its digital vision pillar. Committed to delivering precise datasets and tailored models, Verdantas addresses complex environmental and infrastructure challenges, contributing to sustainable project outcomes. Verdantas’ strategic focus on digital innovation positions technology as a key differentiator in the environmental consulting and sustainable engineering field.

Jesse Kropelnicki, CEO of Verdantas, expressed enthusiasm about the new addition to the leadership team, stating, “We are excited to welcome Sujan to Verdantas as our CDIO. With a proven track record of spearheading large-scale technology initiatives and integrations, he will play a pivotal role in driving our digital and information continuity function forward, ensuring our organization remains at the forefront of innovation. This role seamlessly integrates with our established digital solutions team, bridging internal digital advancements like AI and overall digital ecosystem, enhancing our already existing digital client solutions.”

As a visionary leader and strategic thinker, Sujan stands at the forefront of digital transformation, bringing a value-driven and results-oriented mindset to help organizations achieve their strategic business objectives. Speaking about Verdantas’ vision, Sujan Turlapaty stated, “I am thrilled to be part of Verdantas and contribute to its ongoing success. My primary focus is on harnessing emerging technologies to enhance business operations, improve customer experiences, and drive revenue growth. Additionally, I view AI and digital technology as enablers, not replacements for employees, streamlining their tasks and empowering us to enhance productivity.”

Looking ahead, Sujan’s strategic vision includes co-creating a business strategy with a customer-centric mindset for both internal and external stakeholders. This involves outlining a comprehensive enterprise roadmap featuring a modern data platform to provide predictive analytics and establishing a digital ecosystem for partners, vendors and customers. Moreover, a significant emphasis will be placed on harnessing the power of GenAI for advanced environmental modeling and analysis, project planning and resource allocation optimization. This underscores Verdantas’ leadership in digital innovation within the broader environmental services sector.

About Verdantas

Verdantas specializes in delivering an integrated mix of environmental consulting, sustainable engineering, modeling, and cutting-edge digital technology to support markets with secular tailwinds and foster sustainable project outcomes. Our expertise spans power projects including renewables, water resources, government related land use and remediation as well as traditional transportation infrastructure projects. Our team of over 1,000 professionals, consisting of environmental scientists, engineers, geologists, and technical specialists, collaborates closely with clients, utilizing advanced technology to deliver precise datasets and models for complex environmental and infrastructure challenges. Functioning as strategic partners, we assist clients in achieving their infrastructure and sustainability objectives. Grounded in a people-focused culture, Verdantas prioritizes the well-being of our employees, clients, and communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.verdantas.com.

