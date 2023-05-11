Vercel’s Frontend Cloud: Introducing Embedded Storage, Security and Workflow Solutions

A suite of cloud-native tools empowering the frontend ecosystem to deploy the next generation of high-quality Web applications.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vercel, the frontend cloud provider—and the creators and maintainers of Next.js—launched a suite of products that are redefining the future of the frontend layer of Web applications.

Over the last 12 months, Vercel saw a 76% increase in the number of developers utilizing its frontend platform. With this surge in usage, Vercel has seen more businesses shifting their focus from being backend-centric to investing in a more intuitive frontend that delivers a better digital customer experience.

“Prioritizing the frontend is no longer a luxury, but a necessity for developers and businesses that need to meet the evolving expectations of end-users,” said Guillermo Rauch, CEO of Vercel. “Our new frontend cloud tools and features redefine areas that have historically been considered a ‘backend priority’ and built it through a frontend-native lens in order to deliver exceptional end-user experience in today’s competitive digital landscape.”

Below are the suite of fast, scalable and secure solutions Vercel has added to the frontend cloud.

Storage Solutions

Vercel KV: A Redis-compatible solution that’s durable and easy-to-use. KV will enable developers to create databases that can be written and read from Vercel’s Edge Network in regions they specify, with little configuration needed.

Vercel Postgres: A fault-tolerant SQL database built for the frontend. Vercel Postgres is designed to work seamlessly with the Next.js App Router and Server Components, making it easy to fetch data from your Postgres database to render dynamic content on the server at the speed of static.

Vercel Blob: A solution to upload and serve image, PDF and CSV files or other unstructured data at the edge. This fast, easy and efficient solution provides an effortless storage API built entirely on top of web standards without the need to configure buckets or implement heavy SDKs.

Bringing advanced security to the frontend cloud

Vercel Secure Compute: enterprises businesses will have the ability to create private connections between Functions and their backend cloud, such as databases and other private infrastructure.

Vercel Firewall: A robust security solution designed to defend frontend cloud deployments. This offering provides powerful DDoS mitigation capability to defend applications so they can remain available and responsive even in the face of large-scale DDoS attacks. This custom firewall also allows blocking of malicious actors via IP addressing from viewing a site.

Connecting Workflows

Visual Editing : By using Sanity, non-technical team members who sit parallel to the development cycle now have a live-view of editing Web copy. Anyone can click-to-edit content on their Vercel site, synchronize changes back to their headless CMS, without needing to open the CMS dashboard.

By using Sanity, non-technical team members who sit parallel to the development cycle now have a live-view of editing Web copy. Anyone can click-to-edit content on their Vercel site, synchronize changes back to their headless CMS, without needing to open the CMS dashboard. Vercel Spaces: Bringing team collaboration to one space, developers can better maintain frontend code quality at scale, find insights on their development workflows, code health and build log analytics. This allows for developers to also share best practices with the team as more businesses turn to monorepos to scale their projects.

“Front end developers are becoming increasingly influential in tech decision making, and are looking for platforms that offer a rich set of well integrated, scalable services and a great developer experience that maps to modern workflows,” said James Governor, co-founder of RedMonk. “Vercel is designing and building an end-to-end front end cloud designed for this new reality.”

“Today, frontend developers face a myriad of considerations when building on the Web due to the rapid growth of technologies and user needs,” said Vercel’s Chief Technology Officer, Malte Ubl. “Vercel went beyond conventional methods in the frontend ecosystem to build cutting-edge tools for developers to deploy with speed in mind, but also have the ability to experiment with new ideas and approaches.”

To learn more about these redefining advances, click here.

About Vercel: Vercel is the frontend cloud providing the speed and reliability innovators need to create at the moment of inspiration. By providing the toolkit frontend teams love, Vercel unlocks developer potential and enables you to go from idea to global application in seconds. Vercel enables customers like Under Armour, Nintendo, The Washington Post, and Zapier to build delightful user experiences on the Web.

