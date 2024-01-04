Vercel Delivered Over 250% ROI, Accelerating Time to Market and Boosting Conversion Rates

Independent Total Economic Impact Study reveals developers spent 90% less time on web infrastructure with Vercel’s Frontend Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Vercel, the leading Frontend Cloud platform, unveiled the results of a January 2024 Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study commissioned from Forrester Consulting. The study concluded that Vercel delivered 264% ROI over three years for a composite organization representative of interviewed customers, considerably accelerating time to market and increasing on-page customer conversion rates. The TEI results serve as the latest findings to support Vercel’s capacity to significantly enhance frontend efficiency by reducing infrastructure management and accelerating time to market.





Highlights from the Forrester study findings include Vercel saving frontend engineering teams tens of thousands of hours, with 90% less time spent managing infrastructure and 80% less time on builds and code deployment for developers. This translated to a net present value of $9.53 million and 264% ROI over three years. Vercel also drove 90% faster website performance, contributing to higher customer conversion rates and incremental profits of $2.6 million directly from conversion lifts.

Other core results shown in the TEI study include:

$7.7 million in incremental profits via higher web traffic, which can be attributed to Vercel’s optimization of core web vitals, technical SEO , and site uptime .

via higher web traffic, which can be attributed to Vercel’s optimization of core web vitals, technical , and site . 90% less time spent managing frontend infrastructure due to simplified and automated infrastructure-related tasks such as traffic routing, scaling, caching, optimization, and more—saving developers tens of thousands of hours.

due to simplified and automated infrastructure-related tasks such as traffic routing, scaling, caching, optimization, and more—saving developers tens of thousands of hours. 90% better website performance, as a result of four times more major website enhancements. This stems from Vercel features like Preview Deployments, which make it easy for non-technical stakeholders to review development work pre-release.

“Vercel is unlocking innovation potential and simplified infrastructure for developers and enterprises creating the fastest and most personalized digital experiences,” said Guillermo Rauch, Founder and CEO of Vercel. “The Forrester TEI study shows the benefits of our Frontend Cloud, cementing the real value our customers gain from adopting Vercel’s platform and leveraging Next.js.”

Vercel believes the TEI study reflects why the platform has been, and continues to be, the leading choice for organizations pursuing top-tier efficiency and innovation in the digital landscape. For more information on Vercel and Next.js, visit vercel.com.

To access the full study, visit vercel.com/roi.

About Vercel

Vercel’s Frontend Cloud provides the developer experience and infrastructure to build, scale, and secure a faster, more personalized web. By providing the toolkit frontend teams love and delivering global edge infrastructure, Vercel unlocks developer potential and enables you to go from idea to global application in seconds. Enterprises, organizations, and individual developers using Vercel benefit from a fully-managed, highly-optimized experience that enables customers like Under Armour, Nintendo, The Washington Post, Porsche, and Zapier to build dynamic user experiences.

Contacts

Reem Ateyeh



press@vercel.com