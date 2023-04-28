Vercara Earns Four Global InfoSec Award Wins at 2023 RSA Conference

Company recognized for cutting-edge innovation and market leadership in information security products and services

STERLING, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vercara, a leading provider of cloud-based services that secure the online experience, clinched four wins at the Global InfoSec Awards during the 2023 RSA Conference. Granted by Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, the awards recognize information security innovators around the globe who offer unique and compelling value propositions for their products and services.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine, and these four coveted awards are a testament to the hard work of our dedicated, collaborative and experienced teams,” said Colin Doherty, CEO of Vercara. “Staying ahead of evolving threats is a more difficult task than ever, especially amidst accelerating digitization and increasingly complex IT infrastructures. We are committed to delivering flexible, adaptable and scalable solutions that enable our customers to focus on their business while we focus on keeping their customer interactions uninterrupted and secure.”

Vercara, formerly Neustar Security Services, and its time- and pressure-tested services, achieved the following:

Vercara won the award for Best Solution: Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP). Vercara is trusted by the world’s top brands to safeguard their online presence. Its mission-critical security portfolio delivers the industry’s best performance and includes best-in-class DNS , application and network security that protects against risks and downtime .

UltraDDoS Protect won the award for Best Solution: Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Provider. UltraDDoS Protect is one of the largest, dedicated cloud-based, on-demand DDoS mitigation services in the world. It gets rid of malicious Internet traffic and defuses the kinds of large, complex headline-making attacks that threaten operational stability.

UltraDDR won the award for Cutting Edge: Network Detection and Response. Ultra DDR is a recursive DNS-based protection service aimed at combatting network breaches, ransomware attacks, phishing and supply chain compromise, while enforcing enterprise acceptable use policies for its users.

UltraDNS2 won the award for Market Leader: Network Security and Management. UltraDNS2 was developed to enable organizations to protect their authoritative DNS service by implementing redundant DNS solutions, and it combines the award-winning UltraDNS resolution network with a second, independent, global DNS anycast network operated by a leading anycast cloud provider.

“Vercara embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The 2023 awards mark Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the world. The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on independent review of submitted entries. The full list of winners is available at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit www.cyberdefensetv.com and www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About Vercara

Vercara is a purpose-built, global, cloud-based security platform that provides layers of protection to safeguard businesses’ online presence, no matter where attacks originate or where they are aimed. Delivering the industry’s highest-performing solutions and supported by unparalleled 24/7 human expertise and hands-on guidance, top global brands depend on Vercara to protect their networks and applications against threats and downtime. Vercara’s suite of cloud-based services are secure, reliable and available, delivering peace of mind and ensuring that businesses and their customers experience exceptional interactions all day, every day. Pressure-tested in the world’s most tightly regulated and high-traffic verticals, Vercara’s mission-critical security portfolio provides best-in-class DNS and application and network security (including DDoS and WAF) services to its Global 5000 customers and beyond. For more information, visit Vercara.com.

