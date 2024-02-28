Home Business Wire Veradigm to Participate in TD Cowen Annual Health Care Conference
Business Wire

Veradigm to Participate in TD Cowen Annual Health Care Conference

di Business Wire

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#healthITVeradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX), a leading provider of healthcare data and technology products and solutions, today announced that Dr. Yin Ho, Veradigm interim Chief Executive Officer, and Lee Westerfield, interim Chief Financial Officer, will present at the TD Cowen Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 9:50 AM Eastern Time.


About Veradigm®

Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions for the healthcare provider, payer, and biopharma markets. For more information about how Veradigm is fulfilling its mission of Transforming Health, Insightfully, visit www.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Contacts

Investors:
Jenny Gelinas

312-506-1237

jenny.gelinas@veradigm.com

Media:
Concetta Rasiarmos

312-447-2466

concetta.rasiarmos@veradigm.com

Articoli correlati

Veradigm Receives Expected Delisting Notice from Nasdaq

Business Wire Business Wire -
Continues to Work Diligently Towards Regaining ComplianceCHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#healthIT--Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX), a leading provider of healthcare data and technology...
Continua a leggere

Nexstar Media Group Reports Fourth Quarter Net Revenue of $1.3 Billion

Business Wire Business Wire -
Q4 Consolidated Net Revenue Drives Operating Income of $230 Million, Net Income of $100 Million, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of...
Continua a leggere

Empowering Lenders: Scienaptic AI Integrates with CRIF Select To Provide Advanced Credit Decisioning

Business Wire Business Wire -
CRIF Select clients can now seamlessly access Scienaptic’s AI-powered underwritingNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic AI, a leading global AI-powered credit underwriting...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php