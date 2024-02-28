Veradigm to Participate in TD Cowen Annual Health Care Conference

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#healthIT—Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX), a leading provider of healthcare data and technology products and solutions, today announced that Dr. Yin Ho, Veradigm interim Chief Executive Officer, and Lee Westerfield, interim Chief Financial Officer, will present at the TD Cowen Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 9:50 AM Eastern Time.





