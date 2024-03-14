Home Business Wire Veradigm to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor...
Veradigm to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#healthITVeradigm Inc. (OTCMKTS: MDRX), a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions announced today that Dr. Yin Ho, Veradigm Interim Chief Executive Officer and board member, Lee Westerfield, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Will Manidis Co-Founder of ScienceIO will participate in a fireside chat at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Science & MedTech Investor Forum on Tuesday, March 19th, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT.


The webcast will be available in the investor section of the company’s website at investor.veradigm.com, with an archived version accessible later that same day.

About Veradigm®

Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions for the healthcare provider, payer, and biopharma markets. For more information about how Veradigm is fulfilling its mission of Transforming Health, Insightfully, visit www.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Jenny Gelinas

jenny.gelinas@veradigm.com

Concetta Rasiarmos

concetta.rasiarmos@veradigm.com

