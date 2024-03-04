Veradigm to Participate in Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#healthIT—Veradigm Inc. (OTCMKTS: MDRX), a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions announced today that Dr. Yin Ho, Veradigm interim Chief Executive Officer and board member, Lee Westerfield, interim Chief Financial Officer, and Will Manidis, Senior Vice President and the former CEO of ScienceIO, will participate in a fireside chat and investor Q&A, as well as meet with investor attendees during the Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 13th, 2024 at 2:05 PM EDT.





The webcast will be available in the investor section of the company’s website at investor.veradigm.com, with an archived version accessible later that same day.

About Veradigm®

Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions for the healthcare provider, payer, and biopharma markets. For more information about how Veradigm is fulfilling its mission of Transforming Health, Insightfully, visit www.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

© 2024 Veradigm Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Investors:

Jenny Gelinas



312-506-1237



jenny.gelinas@veradigm.com

Media:

Concetta Rasiarmos



312-447-2466



concetta.rasiarmos@veradigm.com