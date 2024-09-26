Veradigm Ranked Top Vendor by KLAS

Veradigm received top honors for End-to-End Retrospective Risk Adjustment Solutions

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veradigm® (OTCMKTS: MDRX), a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions, has been named the number one overall vendor by KLAS for broad retrospective vendors, according to the Risk Adjustment 2024 report.





This KLAS report examined key factors influencing risk adjustment purchase decisions, noting the growing demand for risk adjustment solutions including both retrospective and prospective capabilities. Veradigm clients reported strong satisfaction with the company’s comprehensive suite of solutions, ranking Veradigm as the most recommended vendor.

“Veradigm understands that to succeed in today’s evolving regulatory landscape, health plans must drive meaningful value to both their members and the providers they serve,” said Courtney Yeakel, BU Chief Product Strategist at Veradigm. “Our end-to-end suite of solutions, from sophisticated analytics to timely diagnosis coding and encounter data submissions, empower our clients to achieve their goals while strengthening their provider relationships.”

Veradigm clients interviewed by KLAS reported the following outcomes: significant ROI increase from retrospective risk adjustment solutions, more reliable submissions, comprehensive validation processes, the ability to identify gaps and diagnosis codes for record retrieval and coding review.

“Our top ranking from KLAS highlights the Veradigm Network’s unique approach, built on connectivity, scale, and expertise,” said Jay Bhattacharyya, SVP and General Manager of Veradigm. “We are proud to call Veradigm a market leader in empowering our clients and providing a high-quality, end-to-end experience.”

Veradigm’s risk adjustment solutions offer a full spectrum of retrospective and prospective services for health plans, including risk adjustment, quality, submissions and coding services. These solutions support health plans in achieving their operational goals and improving financial performance.

