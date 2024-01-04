Veradigm Leadership Team to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#healthIT—Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX), a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions, announced today that Dr. Shih-Yin Ho, Veradigm interim Chief Executive Officer and board member, and Lee Westerfield, interim Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 11:15 AM PST.





Dr. Shih-Yin Ho and Lee Westerfield will provide an update on the business and its growth strategy that positions Veradigm for the future. Veradigm will also participate in investor Q&A and a fireside chat, as well as meet with investor attendees during the conference.

The webcast and presentation will be available in the investor section of the company’s website at investor.veradigm.com, with an archived version accessible later that same day.

About Veradigm®

Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions for the healthcare provider, payer, and biopharma markets. For more information about how Veradigm is fulfilling its mission of Transforming Health, Insightfully, visit www.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

